‘No Time To Die’ sends off Craig’s Bond with style

It’s hard to believe there was a time before the James Bond films were one of the biggest movie series out there. Every three or four years for the past six decades a suave Brit would grace the screen wearing a tuxedo, killing the bad guy and making some witty quip, and many of us have loved every minute of it.
Everyone has their favorite Bond. There are the Sean Connery purists who saw “Dr. No” when it first came out, there are those who love Roger Moore — like me — and Pierce Brosnan, even though they were markedly more silly and cartoonish, and then there is the latest 007 played by Daniel Craig, now in his final turn as the character in “No Time To Die.”
Several recent polls have put Craig on top over Connery as the best Bond actor, and it’s not difficult to see why. He captures and uses bits of every previous Bond together with his own personal and more relatable take on the secret agent quite effectively. It’s crazy to think back to 2005 when he was cast and people were so upset that he was going to be the first blond-haired, blue-eyed Bond — as if that makes any difference.
And now 15 years and five films later, Craig is saying goodbye to the role that shot him to the A-list, and I think he went out on possibly the best final film for a Bond actor to date. It does have a few issues that didn’t quite work, but the sum of its parts is a cohesive and effective wrap-up of one of the best series of action films of the 21st century.
After leaving active service as a Double-0 agent for MI6, James Bond (Craig) has spent the past five years enjoying a tranquil, anonymous retirement in Jamaica. His only regret is not being able to spend it with the love of his life, Madeleine (Léa Seydoux), after a threat on their lives made them have to separate for each other’s safety.
Unfortunately, Bond’s peace is short-lived when his old friend CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help. The mission is to rescue a kidnapped scientist with connections to SPECTRE who has developed a dangerous new technology to threaten the world.
When the mission turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, Bond must team up with old colleagues M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) to locate the mysterious villain (Rami Malek) who is really behind the world-wide threat’s development.
Not only was the six-year gap between “No Time To Die” and the somewhat disappointing “Spectre” the longest between films in the series’ history, but at 2 hours 43 minutes, this is also the longest Bond film yet, and for good reason. While all previous Bonds’ films were mostly standalone with no ongoing narratives, all five of Craig’s films have been connected as one continuous story, so this final outing had to wrap up all four previous films.
As great as Craig is, my favorite parts of his films are the scenes with the supporting cast and they have never been better than they are here. Not counting the absence of Judi Dench as the previous M in the 1990s and 2000s, the return of Wright, Fiennes, Whishaw and Harris are welcome as excellent foils to Bond, forcing him to be better and be a team player.
But arguably the two best characters are the two new agents with Lashana Lynch as the new 007 in Bond’s absence and Ana de Armas as a CIA agent he works with in Cuba. Both of these women steal every scene they’re in, but they don’t overstay their welcome, which left me wanting more. When the next Bond film is made in a few years, these two need to return.
This is also one of the best-looking Bond films ever with director Cary Joji Fukunaga in complete control of his craft and it shows in every scene. There’s beautiful cinematography showcasing the settings and precise editing that heightens each action sequence. It’s tough to say goodbye to Craig, but it’s nice that he had such a good film to go out on.