Nic Cage at his Cage-iest in ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Do you remember the first Nicolas Cage movie you saw in theaters? I do.
When I was 11 years old, my aunt took me to see “National Treasurer” an adventure film produced by Disney starring Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and amateur cryptographer searching for a huge lost treasure hidden by the Founding Fathers during the Revolutionary War. The map is on the back of the Declaration of Independence, which he has to steal from the Smithsonian, and antics ensue.
This movie had everything a young teen would want in a Nic Cage performance — lots of whispering and lots of shouting, over-the-top facial expressions and a strangely wonderful plot to have fun with — exemplifying what makes him one of the best movie stars of the past 50 years.
From “Moonstruck” to “Wild at Heart” to “Ghost Rider,” I love everything Cage does because he always gives it 110%. Whether the movie is good or bad, or Cage’s performance is objectively good or bad, you know he’s going to be dedicated to the part and endlessly entertaining.
This all comes to a head in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” a tongue-in-cheek satire and celebration of Cage not only as a movie star but as one of the coolest, weirdest people in Hollywood. With what Cage has called his most difficult, most personal and most off-the-wall performance in his 40-year career, this movie is everything his fans will love and more.
From director by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten, the film follows a fictionalized version of Nicolas Cage who is facing waning roles and financial ruin. With the possibility of losing his relationship with his daughter and fading into obscurity, Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous super fan, Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal).
Instantly hitting it off with Javi as they discuss creating a movie based on a script Javi wrote, things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative Vivian (Tiffany Haddish).
Learning Javi is the head of a massive arms dealer operation, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.
Unsurprisingly, Cage is so much fun and genuinely hilarious from start to finish. Even if he’s playing a caricature of himself, he’s fueling the public persona of the guy who bought dinosaur skeletons and islands and a pyramid and having so much fun with it. Poking fun at both his penchant for being in anything to pay off his debts to getting way too into his method acting, Cage lives up to the public’s cartoony idea of him and proves just how good of an actor he is.
Once Cage arrives at Javi’s compound, the film takes on a meta approach not only on Cage’s filmography but on moviemaking in general. Transitioning from one type of genre to another, five different types of movies crammed into less than two hours, all of them things Cage has done before, with references to everything from “Guarding Tess” to to “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.”
However, this is a two-man show that Cage shares with Pedro Pascal in one of his best performances to date, holding his own against Cage in both dedication to the craft and utter silliness. The best performances in spoof films are the characters whose humor comes from how serious they are within the movie’s world, and Pascal delivers with flying colors. His love for Cage’s work and movies in general provide just as many laughs as heartfelt moments.
But it’s the bigger picture, the way Hollywood and the masses treat movie stardom and fandom, that makes what could be a pretty disposable action comedy into a pretty smart satire. An obsession over certain actors and directors might seem funny here, but that idea of what Cage is to fans compared to his “real” self is what leads actors to go too far and burn out too fast. Cage already has a few more movies in the works due to come out in the next couple years, but I imagine many people are going to be looking at them pretty different after this one.