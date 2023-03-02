New noir ‘Marlowe’ has the pieces, but still a puzzle

Diane Kruger (left) and Liam Neeson star in “Marlowe,” the big screen return of the classic noir character.

 Open Road Films

To adapt a quote about pirate movies before and after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise’s success: “Dead genres tell no tales.”

While your goofy rom-coms with antic-filled weddings and action-thrillers with over-the-top car chases will likely be around forever, a lot of genres from classic Hollywood just can’t drive reliable success at the box office like they used to.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social