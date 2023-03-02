New noir ‘Marlowe’ has the pieces, but still a puzzle

To adapt a quote about pirate movies before and after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise’s success: “Dead genres tell no tales.”
While your goofy rom-coms with antic-filled weddings and action-thrillers with over-the-top car chases will likely be around forever, a lot of genres from classic Hollywood just can’t drive reliable success at the box office like they used to.
Staples of the studio era like glamorous technicolor musicals and heart-pounding westerns shot in Utah and Arizona are not the sure-fire genre pictures they used to be — even with small resurgences in popularity in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.
Another of those supposedly dead genres is the film noir — those stylish crime dramas of the 1940s and ’50s with a hard-boiled investigator, a femme fatale and a high society influencer with blood on his hands. The most famous of these stories featured private eye Philip Marlowe, who is back in theaters in a new film, appropriately titled, “Marlowe.”
This is the first time in 45 years the character has appeared on the big screen since Robert Mitchum portrayed him in a remake of “The Big Sleep,” arguably one of the most famous Marlowe novels originally made into a hit film in 1946 with Humphrey Bogart in the lead role.
Although there have been some successful neo-noir films since the genre’s heyday — such as David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” — it seems like this new Marlowe film is coming out of nowhere with no reason other than writer William Monahan and co-writer/director Neil Jordan wanted to. It might have been better if the genre remained sleeping with the fishes.
Set in 1939 Los Angeles, private detective Philip Marlowe (portrayed by Liam Neeson) is hired by glamorous heiress Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) to find her ex-lover, Nico, after his supposed mysterious death outside a private club raises some questions — specifically, if he’s dead at all.
Hitting the pavement and searching for clues at the ex-lover’s residence and the scene of the crime, Marlowe soon learns there are more players on the board, including Clare’s mother, Dorothy (Jessica Lange), the private club’s seedy manager, Hanson (Danny Huston), and Nico’s former employer who deals in antiques, Hendricks (Alan Cumming).
Smooth-talking with an air of mystery, making quick fixes with his fists when needed and slowly piecing together what really happened to Nico, Marlowe travels from La La Land to Mexico and back to the city of angels to save the girl, but it may just be too late.
Unlike the genre at hand, Neeson has been a reliable mainstay of Hollywood for over 30 years. After his breakout, career-defining performance as Oskar Schindler in “Schindler’s List,” Neeson has done everything from giant franchises like Star Wars and Batman to holiday rom-com “Love Actually” to action-thrillers like “Taken.”
And now, in his 100th feature film, Neeson works wonderfully as the experienced, tired detective who’s getting too old for this stuff. Using his tall, imposing figure and quiet-spoken manner, the Irish actor evokes the classic Hollywood styles of Bogart and Mitchum.
While the rest of the cast all fill their roles nicely, the real star of the film is its look. The production design, costumes, hair and makeup and music all give the impression of an authentic noir right from the time it’s set in. Compounded with all the expected tropes, MacGuffins, plot beats, one-liners and everything else you’ve seen in every classic noir, all the ingredients are there.
Sadly, none of them add up to something great. It’s by no means a terrible movie because everyone on screen and behind the scenes does know what they’re doing. With Oscar-nominated actors and production crew members being led by the Oscar-winning writer/director of “The Crying Game,” the formula is there. But unlike the classic stories this film takes its cues from, it’s all style over substance.
Now, if you’re in the mood for a film like “Marlowe,” you could do far worse. What noir films don’t have confusing plot twists, an overly stylized design and cardboard cut-out characters? While it would be nice to have a more meaningful and layered story underneath, the surface can still be nice to look at.