A century after the fact, World War I is finally getting the attention it deserves as a horrific yet important event in human history on equal footing with the sequel 20 years later. For or better or worse, a number of inventions came out of that war. It’s the only one that started on horseback and ended in tanks.
Between the superhero film “Wonder Woman” in 2017, Peter Jackson’s documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” in 2018 and the epic drama “1917” in 2019, the Great War is on the big screen more often now than in several decades.
And one of the best World War I stories of all time, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” just received a long-overdue third adaptation, this time by filmmakers in Germany, and released this past fall on Netflix. Based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, this new film received plenty of praise following its premiere, but not much recognition among the awards circuit other than Best International Film nominations
That was, until Jan. 19 when the BAFTA nominations were announced and “All Quiet” received a leading 14 nominations, including Best Film. A week later, the Academy Awards nominations were announced, and it received nine nods, including Best Picture. Perhaps there is a lot more to this adaptation than we thought.
With dreams of serving the Fatherland and Kaiser Wilhelm II, idealistic 17-year-old Paul Bäumer (played by Felix Kammerer) and his chest-thumping schoolmates Albert and Müller enlist en masse in the German Army three years after the outbreak of World War I.
With patriotic fervor, the unripe defenders fantasize about performing heroic feats as they march into battle-scarred Northern France. Instead, the chaos of trench warfare and the horrors of war await the inexperienced brothers-in-arms. Now with older soldier Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky (Albrecht Schuch) leading them, the friends risk life and limb for the glory of Germany.
Because the story follows a group of 17-year-old students — essentially kids — the horrors that unfold over the course of the film are nearly all from that innocent, naive point of view of someone who has no idea what they’re getting into. Meanwhile, all the adults know exactly what these boys are walking into, but they can’t do a thing about it.
Director Edward Berger and cinematographer James Friend do a great job of putting the audience right into the trenches and the warfare with the soldiers, utilizing long, hand-held shots to emphasize just how inescapable the situation is. There is an epic depth of detail to most of the war sequences, with dozens of not hundreds of men in and around the trenches either suffering from their battle injuries in graphic detail or tasking themselves with some busy work as a way to hang onto their sanity.
When they aren’t stuck in the mud or setting themselves up for death in No Man’s Land, the group is finding their own way to escape the hell they find themselves in. Whether stealing food from a nearby farm, having an affair with a local French woman or sharing letters from home. And yet, the sounds of cannon fire and columns of smoke are always in the background, never completely out of site or earshot.
Meanwhile, the storyline of the officials trying to come to an armistice agreement doesn’t appear in the book and has been added for the film. Although it does take away from Paul and his story, it does help the audience leave the front and see the big picture politics happening behind closed doors, and a performance by Daniel Brühl is always welcome.
“All Quiet on the Western Front” is only the 15th non-English language movie nominated for Best Picture in Oscars history. And with nine nods, it has third-most for a foreign film behind “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Roma” with 10. I’d say it’s in pretty good company.