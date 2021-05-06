Netflix makes animated benchmark with ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Netflix has slowly but surely been creeping its way into every corner of the entertainment industry and becoming a place to find the best of what you’re looking for. From awards-worthy original films and must-see TV shows to stand-up comedy specials and even documentaries, Netflix has gone from a place to watch things online to a cornerstone of the market.
One of those smaller avenues that has been gaining traction lately is animation. While the likes of “Bojack Horseman” and “She-Ra” are critically acclaimed and loved by audiences, most of Netflix’s animation has been co-produced with another animation company, until now.
“Arlo the Alligator Boy” is a Netflix original animated movie from the online streaming service that isn’t made by another bigger company first and only distributed on Netflix later. Serving as both an origin story and a backdoor pilot to the upcoming animated series, the film is a 2D, hand-drawn production in an era when most kids are used to 3D CGI like Pixar and DreamWorks.
As a quirky cousin to what one would expect from a classic Disney film, this animated adventure musical has just as much heart, good lessons and entertaining characters to stand on its own as a worthwhile family movie. Even if the story beats seem familiar, they’re tried and true for a reason, and it doesn’t hurt to see them in something totally original rather than another remake.
Arlo (voiced by Michael J. Woodard) is a wide-eyed, half-human and half-alligator teenager living a happy but sheltered life in the Louisiana swamp with his adoptive mother, Edmée (Annie Potts). Feeling there is more to his life than what’s in the bayou, Edmée tells Arlo he washed up on her doorstep as a baby and is actually from New York City.
With only his father’s name and the hospital he came from as clues, Arlo embarks on a journey to the city, meeting several new and equally unique friends along the way, including a teenage human giantess, Bertie (Mary Lambert), a pink flamboyant furball-like creature, Furlecia (Jonathan Van Ness) and a rodent-like creature, Teeny Tiny Tony (Tony Hale).
With Arlo’s optimism and determination to always see the best in people, the group takes on the city and searches for Arlo’s father, all while a hillbilly couple attempts to kidnap Arlo for their alligator tourist trap.
From its prologue of Arlo drifting down the United States’ east coast from New York to Louisiana in a basket and the subsequent opening song number of Arlo singing in the swamp to all the animals who aren’t really his friends, the animation is gorgeous. The characters themselves are your standard crisp and clean standouts, but the environments and backgrounds are layered and blend into one another and use color way better than many Disney products lately.
But the production backs up its style with valuable substance in characters who are understandable and hilarious. Along with the fluid and snappy animation, the humor both visually and in the dialogue is surprising but comforting. Arlo’s naivety and wide-eyed view of the world offers plenty of “alligator-out-of-water” jokes, but the jokes are never at his expense.
With Arlo on his adventure to and in New York City are a found family that many children’s and family entertainment has been promoting for years: it’s okay to be you because the people who love you will love you no matter what, which is important. A half-alligator boy, an Italian rodent guy, a Chinese tiger girl and a half-fish man are all weird characters, but together they support each other thanks to Arlo.
As a musical, the movie works its many songs into the action seamlessly and helps elevate most scenes, following that classic Broadway and Disney formula. Even if the puzzle pieces fit a little too neatly, the music and lyrics are still strong as well as catchy. Composer Alex Geringas isn’t a household name yet, but after 20 years in the business, he knows what he’s doing.
“Arlo the Alligator Boy” was an unexpected and pleasant surprise and a promising start for Netflix’s future into more animated shows and films done all on their own. The series “I Heart Arlo” is set to premiere on Netflix later this year, and if it’s anything like the movie, it will be a wonderful time.