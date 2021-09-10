OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance enters its 2021-22 dance season under the theme “Welcome to the Neighborhood” in honor of "supportive people, businesses and organizations that bring our communities together."
The season for dancers of all ages begins Monday at NSD’s Olean and Port Allegany, Pa., studios, kicking off their 46th and sixth years, respectively.
NSD owner Brittany Thierman said enrollment is set to eclipse 200 students between the two studios, with enrollment returning to pre-pandemic numbers. She credits continued support from families and a “neighborly atmosphere” in NSD’s host communities for keeping the local dance passion alive in hard times.
“That’s why the theme is so fitting because, yes, our studio is called Neighborhood School of Dance, but we’re all in these communities and neighborhoods together,” Thierman said. "Given the success of last dance season and everyone coming together to keep our recital tradition alive in the pandemic, we want this year to highlight this team mentality.”
Individual dances and songs at the recitals will be choreographed to highlight sponsors in clever ways, she said. A dance to the song “What Does the Fox Say?” will highlight Olean’s Fox Financial, one of this year’s first recital sponsors. Another to “Tongue Tied” will promote Southern Tier Communications Strategies, LLC.
Program partners will also receive full-page ads in recital playbills and free promotion on Neighborhood School of Dance’s social media.
The 2021 NSD recitals were staged before large crowds May 14 at Bradner Stadium in Olean and May 22 at the Borough Square in Port Allegany. Thierman said they capped a dance season fraught with COVID-related uncertainties and restrictions. Through social-distancing protocols and sanitation protocols, however, both locations marked a full season with no in-studio transmission.
Each class could be attended in-person or remotely via live streaming, Thierman said.
This year’s dance classes will again use safe distancing and other practices to prevent the spread of COVID and its variants. NSD’s 46th annual year-end recital in Olean will be May 13 and the sixth annual recital in Port Allegany will be May 21.
Visit www.nsdolean.com/classes-offered to view dance genres and age ranges available. Contact Thierman at nsdolean@gmail.com.