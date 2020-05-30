‘Mrs. America’ revisits feminist E.R.A. battle with flare

I don’t remember learning much about the Equal Rights Amendment or the second wave of feminism in the United States when I was in high school or college. Maybe it wasn’t as big as the Cold War or Vietnam in the minds of those putting the curriculum together. To be honest, I didn’t understand that it’s debatable whether or not women had equal rights under the law already.
That’s why I’m thankful to have seen “Mrs. America,” the new FX original miniseries on Hulu that follows the major liberal and conservative activists for and against ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s. Not only is it an educational reminder of something many people may have forgotten about, but it’s an entertaining snapshot of what life was like in America during that decade.
Because in addition to showing what each side of the debate is fighting for or against, the series dives deeper into the issues on a much more personal level, exploring the dirtier details of politics, motherhood, relationships, business and independence in a patriarchal society. As the series goes on, you see these women had a lot more in common than they let on.
Combining the stellar production quality all FX shows have with the unique vision that only a female creator and primarily female writers and directors can possess, “Mrs. America” is a time capsule that seems all too relevant even today.
In 1971, the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) is swiftly making its way through Washington, D.C. and the 50 states, until the unexpected backlash led by a conservative Indiana woman named Phyllis Schlafly (played by Cate Blanchett), “the sweetheart of the silent majority.”
Meanwhile, the second-wave feminist icons of America, led by Gloria Steinem (Rose Bryne), are pushing for the amendment’s passing while congresswomen Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) and White House assistant Jill Ruckelshaus (Elizabeth Banks) make revolutionary political statements of their own.
Through the eyes of these women of the era and more, the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.
With such an important amount of history to bring to life, there’s no doubt the cast would have to be impressive to give these women their voices, and every actor is phenomenal, led with a gut-punch performance by Blanchett. In easily her best role since the antagonist in Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnorok,” Blanchett balances the wholesome but ruthless housewife side of Schlafly with the private moments of her going to the brink of sanity to fight for the cause she believes in.
On the other side of the political aisle, you see Byrne give an equally impressive performance full of depth and nuance, something I’ve desperately missed from her after so many unfunny comedic movies she’s done in recent years. Here, Byrne brings Steinem to life not only as an outspoken and controversial feminist but as a character who, just like Schlafly, isn’t afraid to play dirty to push her cause forward.
However, the real heart and meat of the story come from the other women — and men — who revolve around Schlafly and Steinem and have to do much of the heavy lifting. Because as the years go on, many other political issues come into the fold of overall women’s issues, whether its racial issues, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or the gross workplace politics of the era.
While each episode focuses primarily on one character with her or his name as the episode’s title, the background action continues as both sides continue to press for their argument and to stop the other. Although the series begins each episode with the caveat that this is a creative retelling and some events and characters are fictionalized, it’s not difficult to imagine some of their questionable actions happening. Seeing these activists dragging the others through the mud while still dealing with routine sexism, they really do have a lot in common.
I have neither the credentials nor the experience to accurately talk about women’s issues in any real capacity. But as someone who loves history, period piece dramas, film and television in general, I can easily talk about how good “Mrs. America” is, not only as a reflection of the past but as a reason to discuss many of the same ideas today.