Monroe’s legacy is black and blue all over in ‘Blonde’

Adrian Brody (left) as Arthur Miller and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the fictionalized biopic “Blonde,” streaming now on Netflix.

 Netflix

Hasn’t Marilyn Monroe suffered enough already?

That’s the thought constantly reentering my head about every 10 minutes during the 2 hour 47 minute runtime of “Blonde,” the fictionalized biography of Monroe written and directed by Andrew Dominik.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social