Monroe’s legacy is black and blue all over in ‘Blonde’

Hasn’t Marilyn Monroe suffered enough already?
That’s the thought constantly reentering my head about every 10 minutes during the 2 hour 47 minute runtime of “Blonde,” the fictionalized biography of Monroe written and directed by Andrew Dominik.
What was initially expected to be one of the big awards season contenders — and who knows, it still might be in a couple of categories — has rubbed a lot of critics and casual viewers the wrong way as yet another exploitative and narrow-lensed view of one of the best and most captivating actors of the silver screen.
All of us have an idea of who Monroe was. She was the public persona and stage name of Norma Jean Baker Mortenson, the first cover and centerfold model of Playboy, the blonde bombshell who sang “Happy birthday, Mr. President” and one of the smartest comedic actresses of the 1950s and all time.
And yet, do any research beyond the first section of her Wikipedia page, and you quickly learn what a horrible life Monroe had. Sadly, that seems to be all Dominik cares about — the abuse, the struggle, the addiction, the inevitable insanity of being a living cultural icon. Whether it’s following the novel’s fictionalized plot or cutting through to the real Monroe doesn’t really matter. She’s already suffered enough, and we did not need to see it again.
Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. Norma Jeane has an unhappy childhood with a mentally challenged abusive mother. As an adult, her misery continues when she enters the big bad world of Hollywood where she is sexually exploited at every stage.
With unsuccessful marriages to baseball player Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and playwright Arthur Miller (Adrian Brody), Norma’s dream of motherhood and a settled domestic life remains unfulfilled and she gets addicted to drugs. Her life goes into a downward spiral as the lines of fact and fiction blur, exploring the widening split between her public and private selves.
Imagine, if you will, a Frankenstein’s monster of a film compiled of various Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch and Terrance Malick techniques and styles, a mind-numbing haphazard flood of changing aspect ratios on the screen combined with hopping back and forth between black-and-white and color, none of it for any particular rhyme or reason.
For nearly three hours, that is what watching “Blonde” is like. A headache-inducing drug trip of a biopic that delivers gut punch after gut punch with each new sequence in Monroe’s career offset by an endless line of studio executives, photographers, so-called “friends” and eventually John F. Kennedy doing things to her I wish had been left behind closed doors, out of sight and mind for the audience.
If there is but a saving grace, it’s de Armas giving a career-best performance, complimented by equally effective supporting roles by Cannavale and Brody. The three of them, intelligent thespians in all they do, rise above the smut, the violence, and the bizarre style to act as characters far better than this film deserves.
Though de Armas only barely resembles Monroe, she disappears into the role, making me forget what the real person looked like. Thanks to the hair and makeup work, the voice and the costuming, she perfectly plays what the public idea of Monroe is. But then behind closed doors when no one else is around, de Armas captures the trauma and secret side of Norma Jean that couldn’t keep up with Hollywood.
Likely the biggest turnoff to most and the most difficult portions of the film to watch is its NC-17 rating, the first for a major streaming service, due to graphic sex abuse, rape, abortion and miscarriage scenes. On the one hand, yes, this stuff happened to Monroe and pretending it didn’t would be a disservice, but filming it and presenting it in an exploitative and ultimately unethical.
The movie “Some Like It Hot” is one of my top favorite movies of all time, and I think it’s the best comedy ever made. But after suffering through “Blonde,” it and many other Monroe movies are going to make me laugh a lot less often from now on.