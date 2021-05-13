‘Mitchells vs. the Machines’ pitts family against technology with humor

The older I get, the more I admire the underdog movie studios who are fighting for their place in the spotlight against the behemoth companies who have secured their corners in the market. In animation, with Disney and Pixar doing what they do best for decades, I find myself more looking forward to the movies by less popular animation studios who keep sticking around.
Lately, that has been Sony Pictures, who has had just as many bad movies as good ones, but in recent years has turned things around by doing their own thing and being better for it. From the “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “Hotel Transylvania” series to the critically acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Sony is back with what is already the best animated movie of 2021.
As another release on Netflix that has surpassed all expectations, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” has all the snappy, energetic and creative animation Sony has been pushing for lately to stand apart from the pack as something hilarious and memorable in every way.
Playing into the usual stereotypes you might see from a usual Disney or Pixar film, this one sets up your classic “family who misunderstands each other but must come together by the end” story and turns it on its head. With quirky, dysfunctional characters in a sci-fi adventure that takes all the clichés and basks in their hilarity, the authentic and believable emotional moments will hit you when you least expect it.
Aspiring movie director and new college student Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) embarks on a road trip with her proud parents (Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph) and younger brother (Michael Rianda) and beloved dog to start her first year at film school, despite having little in common.
But their plans to bond as a family soon get interrupted when the world’s electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising brought on by a careless tech giant (Eric Andre) whose old smartphone Pal (Olivia Colman) hacks his company and takes control of the Internet.
With help from two friendly but dysfunctioning robots, the Mitchells must now come together to save one another — and the planet — from the new technological revolution, even though they have no idea what they’re doing.
As the product of writer/directors Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who are best known for their work on the TV show “Gravity Falls,” and co-produced by filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who wrote and directed “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “The Lego Movie,” it’s safe to say this film thrives in the absurd and meme humor of today’s generation, but it’s always smarter than it seems on the surface.
Part of this is the amount of detail that goes into visuals and the set up and pay-off for jokes. A ridiculous YouTube video by Katie with seemingly dumb humor in the first act comes back with a whole new meaning and extra jokes in the third act. There are examples like this throughout with Easter egg references and subtle word play packed into every scene.
Thankfully, the animation is impressive in its craftsmanship in addition to the creativity. “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” uses mixed media animation, which uses everything from classic 2D handdrawn animation to stop-motion to actual live footage sprinkled in amongst the 3D CGI. And because this world is set in that 3D scape, any time a different animation style comes in it helps emphasize the emotions, the humor, the ridiculous and overall experience of the adventure.
At the heart of the film, however, is a familiar but nonetheless relatable story about the gaps we feel between generations of parents and children made through a technological apocalypse. Just as technology is always changing, kids are, too. A scene of the dad doing his best to upload a YouTube video without having any idea what he’s doing is funny, but it’s also a perfect encapsulation of a dad doing something hard because he loves his daughter.
There are going to be movies back in theaters now, so 2021 is already looking better than last year, and this movie shows we’re on a great start.
