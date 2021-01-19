ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville Brewing Company and Sprague’s Maple Farms release their Blueberry Maple Pancake beer for a third year.
Reminiscent of a pancake breakfast, this wheat ale is packed with locally-made maple syrup and fresh blueberries, 7% ABV.
Ellicottville Brewing Company makes one of the most-recognized blueberry wheat beers while Sprague’s, of course, is known regionwide for its pancakes and maple syrup.
“It has been a pleasure to do business with Ellicottville,” said Randy Sprague, owner and operator of Sprague’s Maple Farms. “I never imagined seeing our syrup in beer until recently. Now, today, you see syrup in many applications.”
Sprague’s takes pure water generated in its syrup production and bottles it to put out a specialty brand in bottled water.
“It is great to see the development within the maple industry,” he added.
Peter Kreinheder, owner of Ellicottville Brewing, said both products are made in Cattaraugus County, which makes the Blueberry Maple Pancake beer special as the businesses try to help each other out to generate tourism.
“Randy has 1,000 acres of maple trees and produces tens of thousands of gallons of syrup each year,” Kreinheder said. “We used the maple syrup from the 2020 season as we brew Blueberry Maple Pancake to kick off the maple season. The maple syrup compliments the blueberry beer and produces a subtle maple flavor.”
The special beer is available across the Ellicottville Brewing distribution network in 6-pack, 12-ounce bottles and 4-pack, 16-ounce cans, in select areas.
The beer is also on tap at the Ellicottville Brewing Pubs and Sprague’s Maple Farms, which have remained open to diners at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.