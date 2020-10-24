Typically at this time of the year, I’d be preparing for a trip to New Jersey. As I’ve written many times, New Jersey is a mecca for autumn ecotourists because the state acts as a giant “bird funnel” with many species of songbirds, shorebirds, hawks and eagles collecting at the narrow end of the funnel with nowhere to go.
Some species of hawks, including peregrine falcon, think nothing of continuing their southward migration by flying straight out over the cold waters of Delaware Bay. But others, like the sharp-shinned hawk, bald eagle and broad-winged hawk that migrate on rising columns of warm air, try to avoid the cold air over the Bay and fly back north where they can cross the Delaware River where it’s narrow so they can continue their migration south over the land instead of the water.
The result is thousands of birds in a relatively small area providing plenty of viewing and photographic opportunities. Add in the dolphins that can generally be seen from the hawk watch at Cape May Point State Park, and it makes for a premier ecotourism destination that is both affordable and close by.
The city of Cape May itself, named for a Dutch sea captain who explored the area, is a gem of late Victorian architecture. According to the National Park Service, Cape May has one of the largest collections of Victorian architecture left in the United States, including stick, shingle and bungalow styles. The “painted ladies” along the boardwalk are the buildings that generally appear on postcards but it’s the smaller houses on the tree-lined streets away from the beachfront that demonstrate the wide variety of Victorian architecture that makes the city of Cape May so important architecturally and so charming.
When you combine the Victorian architecture with the songbirds, shorebirds, hawks and eagles it’s easy to see why birders from all over the world converge on Cape May in September and October.
But it’s all those people from all those places that makes it a less desirable location during a pandemic. It’s true that outdoor activities like birding are considered low risk, and according to the Sept. 26 edition of the Olean Times Herald some places — like the High Peaks in the Adirondacks — were expecting larger than normal crowds this fall precisely because outdoor activities are considered low risk. But it still may be difficult to maintain social distancing depending on the density of the crowds.
So instead of traveling this year, I’ll just be checking the website hawkcount.org to get the latest flight information from three of my favorite fall hawk watch locations: Hawk Mountain in Pennsylvania, Cape May in New Jersey and Hawk Ridge in Minnesota.
The website reports the daily number of hawks that they see at those locations — as well as reporting the surprises.
Generally speaking, Hawk Ridge in Minnesota, located as it is near Duluth, reports the highest number of migrating Northern goshawks, which move south out of the Canadian forests along the Lake Superior shoreline.
Hawk Mountain — located in the heart of Pennsylvania, far from any major body of water — reports the highest number of broad-wing hawks, which move along interior mountain ridges on northwest winds and rising columns of air. In some years, Hawk Mountain reports thousands of broad-wing hawks in a single day.
Cape May, on the other hand, offers something that neither Hawk Ridge nor Hawk Mountain can offer: miles of ocean shoreline and thousands of shorebirds.
And to make the virtual birding experience complete, I may even check out some of the daily beach cams from Cape May just to see the surf and — figuratively speaking — take in the salt air. Admittedly, it’s not the same as being there but, then again, nothing seems to be the same.
And, truth be told, it’s not as though we don’t see fall migrants here, it’s just that we have to work harder to find them since we’re at the wide end of the “bird funnel.”
Since I live on the eastern side of the county and I don’t like to spend the best part of the morning driving, I check out places in the Ischua Valley, including the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation public access fishing points and the areas where bridges cross over the Ischua Creek.
Recently, I was scanning the large willow trees that overhang the Ischua at the public access fishing location on Cooney Road in Franklinville, when I saw yellow-rumped warblers, magnolia warblers, palm warblers and even a few Cape May warblers — named for the city but rarely seen there.
Overhead and flying south was an adult bald eagle, a Northern harrier, a Cooper’s hawk and a red-tailed hawk. And since the creek was so low this year, there is fairly good shorebird habitat, and two solitary sandpipers were feeding in the creek while wood ducks were feeding behind a beaver dam.
Another area that’s close to where I live is Cuba Lake, which can be very good as we move into waterfowl migration. Recently I saw a single Bonaparte’s gull there, which is somewhat unusual that far away from Lake Erie.
On the western side of the county, most of the birding this autumn has been on the mud flats that were exposed in the area of Bone Run and Onoville Marina when the Allegheny Reservoir was drawn down. Although I haven’t been there, birders from Erie County and Chautauqua County have been seeing shorebirds — including a Western sandpiper — that are rarely if ever seen in this county.
And where there are shorebirds there are sure to be hawks in their pursuit, with merlins and peregrine falcons using bursts of speed to scatter the flocks of birds and lock on to the one that doesn’t get away. The wide-open areas of the reservoir are perfectly suited to that style of hunting.
Reportedly, the Western sandpiper became the meal of a merlin, which may have known the sandpiper was out of its range — or maybe it was just that it was a little slower than the others.
And don’t forget to put out bird feeders. Although I generally wait until there is snow on the ground before putting out feeders, I’ve already had a small flock of pine siskins, which spent a few minutes eating fruit in an arborvitae tree in my yard.
So, we may have to work a little harder to find migrating birds but they’re out there if we look.
Images of some of the birds mentioned here can be seen at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/meadowsteward/
(Jeffrey Reed writes a monthly birding column for the Olean Times Herald. Readers with questions or comments can call him at 557-2327 or email him at jeffreed58@gmail.com.)