Live-action ‘Pinocchio’ remake is a soulless, wasted Disney wish

I don’t know exactly what the executives in the $3,000 suits and corner offices at Disney are wishing upon a star for, but I have a feeling it’s exactly what the company has been experiencing over the past several years — a steady rise of power by not taking chances.
That’s not to say Disney doesn’t still produce great movies because, occasionally, they do. But since its acquisition of Marvel and Star Wars in the early 2010s, and more recently with the launch of Disney+ as its own streaming platform and the purchase of 20th Century Fox, a little less heart and soul exists in what is supposed to be the happiest palace on earth where dreams come true.
Despite a few genuinely great and impactful films, Disney has been coasting on its name and reputation alone by cranking out project after project that is safe, uninspired, bland, boring, unfunny and unmemorable. It’s an insult to the generations that grew up on the original Star Wars trilogy, the Silver Age of comic books and many of the best animated films ever made.
The most recent case that makes this point is “Pinocchio,” the latest live-action remake of an animated classic with a big-name star, an acclaimed director and a bunch of nostalgia to exploit for pure profit. Yes, everyone loves Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis, but not like this.
I do like Disney and Disney+, and I unapologetically enjoy all the animated shorts and Marvel and Star Wars shows and self-congratulatory propaganda. But when that’s all it seems to be anymore, I worry a whole generation will grow up on lesser cash-grab products when they could get their own childhood-defining movies as we did, “Pinocchio” could be the final nail in the coffin.
If you don’t know the plot of this story by now, where have you been for the past 80 years? But just for a fresher, in this retelling of the Italian fairytale, the old woodworker Geppetto (played by Hanks) sees a falling star and wishes that the puppet he just finished, Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), could become a real boy.
In the night, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) grants Geppetto’s wish and asks Jiminy Cricket (voiced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) to serve as the wooden boy’s conscience. But the naive and trusting Pinocchio falls into the clutches of the wicked fox Honest John (voiced by Keegan Michael-Kay), who sells the puppet to the greedy puppet showman Strombolli (Giuseppe Battiston) and eventually leads him astray to the sinful Pleasure Island.
There aren’t a lot of great things to say about this movie, so I need to grasp straws when I can. Unsurprisingly, Hanks is great. He’s America’s dad, he’s likable in everything, even his few bad roles are still fun and here he is perfectly embodying Geppetto. Surprisingly, the entire cast does a great job and looks and sounds like they are having a great time, with the stand-out being Gordon-Levitt doing a remarkably good Cliff Edwards impression and getting the most laughs.
Sadly, I knew exactly what movie I signed up for not even 10 minutes in. Hanks and the CGI cat and goldfish are in his wood shop when they realize all the cuckoo clocks are about to announce the hour. When the clocks go off, Zemeckis focuses in on a few of them — one is of Woody from “Toy Story,” one is of Roger Rabbit kissing Jessica Rabbit, and more are of Donald Duck, Snow White, Dumbo and the Lion King. Get it? Get it!?!?
Even though Zemeckis has made three of the most popular and influential American movies ever, his filmography over the past couple decades has ranged from fine to almost unwatchable. I don’t know if he’s lost his passion for character or just wants the paycheck or what, but he’s more concerned with his tech toys than anything else.
Granted, the sweeping impossible CGI shots and rollercoaster-ride action sequences are fun, but when they’re over so is my feeling of fun, and I’m left with a mediocre re-write of a story that has also lost its soul. There are a lot of good things on Disney+ — “Pinocchio” is not one of them.