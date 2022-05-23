Little Big Town, Sammy Hagar to perform outdoor concerts at Seneca casino

SALAMANCA — Back-to-back nights of entertainment are in the works for the Southern Tier with two remarkable outdoor shows in August at the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
First, Little Big Town will come to town Aug. 5 while Sammy Hagar & The Circle will stop by on Aug. 6. Both shows start at 8 p.m.
Two other shows with Lionel Richie and Lynyrd Skynyrd are planned for Aug. 26 and 27 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Tickets for the outdoor shows go on sale this Friday at noon.
“The stars are definitely coming out to shine at our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties this summer,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “We’ve put together two weekends and four shows that will be the absolute highlight of the summer 2022 concert season.”
Little Big Town has been thrilling audiences coast-to-coast for more than 20 years. Known for their remarkable four-part vocal harmonies, the band has delivered such smash country music hits as “Pontoon,” “Better Man,” “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “Day Drinking” and “Girl Crush,” among other favorites.
Along with the airwaves and singles charts, Little Big Town has been a mainstay on the awards show stage, earning more than 40 nominations and winning multiple ACM, CMA, CMT Music Awards and Grammy Awards, along with several other industry honors.
Canadian singer, songwriter and performer Lindsay Ell will open the show. Tickets start at $45.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle immediately took the rock world by storm after forming in 2014. Featuring the all-star line-up of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, the group has set the bar for exciting live acts.
Along with original music from their two studio albums, “Space Between” (2019) and “Lockdown 2020” (2021), their shows feature hits from their respective careers as solo artists and with groups like Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.
Dirty Honey, known for their hits “When I’m Gone,” and “Rolling 7s,” will open the show. Tickets start at $55.
In addition to these performances, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino has a number of exciting upcoming shows, including:
- June 25, Rick Springfield, tickets start at $25.
- July 30, Ron White, tickets start at $45.
- Oct. 29, Amy Schumer, tickets start at $58.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.