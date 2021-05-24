Described as “one of Western New York’s secret places,” Little Rock City in Little Valley gets its name from its arrangements of rock formations that resemble a planned city.
On June 5, Audubon Community Nature Center is offering a guided walk to explore and learn The Nature of Little Rock City.
Covering more than 50 acres, this is the largest rock city on public land and is part of the Rock City and McCarty Hill State Forest. The surrounding forest is a habitat of mature trees and hosts many interesting plants and animals, including several species of birds.
The Nature of Little Rock City is one of four Audubon programs presented June 5 as part of Allegany Nature Pilgrimage–Beyond the Park. These are experiences planned since the annual Nature Pilgrimage weekend in Allegany State Park could not be held again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salamanca resident and nature enthusiast Tim Baird will lead the 8 a.m. walk that will last from two to three hours. Baird is a retired teacher who has led walks for many years at the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage. He has spent much time studying local natural history and enjoys nature photography.
Participants must have a face covering available for ages 3 and older. Face coverings are required for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals for both indoor and outdoor ACNC events when social distance cannot be maintained.
Cost is $16, $12 Nature Center members and children 3-15, free 2 and under. Enrollment is limited to 15, and paid reservations are required by June 3.
For more information, including directions, and to register, call (716) 569-2345 during business hours or go to AudubonCNC.org and click through “Upcoming Programs.”