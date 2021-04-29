Korea’s newest sci-fi blockbuster ‘Space Sweepers’ is a blast

When you think of the big science-fiction movie blockbusters of the past couple decades, titles like “Star Wars” and “Avatar” and even “Star Trek” come to mind, but rarely do films from outside the U.S. or Britain sweep through pop culture like those ones.
As popular as some of the genre’s movies are today, science fiction has been a niche corner of the entertainment market for over a century. It’s rare to see a movie set in the future, with robots as characters or space ships zooming around in space that makes a lot of money.
Even more rare of a cultural crossover is a movie from another country in another language that requires subtitles. But when you put these two together, you get “Space Sweepers,” an exciting space adventure now on Netflix that is marketed as the country’s first sci-fi blockbuster, and it’s easy to see why.
Although much of the film features its Korean protagonist speaking in their native tongue, the visual language on display is universal because it pays homage to many of the West’s great science-fiction films of the past. With uniquely designed characters and a story easy to understand, the subtitles aren’t really even needed to appreciate it.
Science-fiction and foreign films may be tough to get into if they haven’t been your thing for most of your life, but “Space Sweepers” may be a good place to start. Though clichéd and predictable at times, that familiar feeling only makes the adventure more enjoyable.
Set in the year 2092, earth has been nearly ruined by climate change and the wealthy have taken to the skies. Dozens of space stations orbit earth, and that space is full of dangerous floating garbage like discarded satellites and deserted spaceships.
The Korean crew of The Victory travels through space looking for the garbage they can trade and make money off, while also competing with junk collector ships from other countries and using the speediness of their craft to defeat their rivals.
After snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew members find a 7-year-old girl inside. They soon realize that she’s an android wanted by the military space police and decide to demand a ransom in exchange, but the girl may have more in store for them than they first assume.
“Space Sweepers” was one of the movie casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, originally planned to come out in September 2020 but pushed back to this past February. And even though it stars no A-list actors from the West, the film debuted at No. 1 on Netflix in over 15 countries, so it must be doing something right.
As a love letter to those sci-fi movies of past decades with nostalgic reminders all around, the film nails all of the subgenres underneath the sci-fi umbrella, from dystopia to space western to space opera. Scenes often look and feel similar to “Star Wars” or “Blade Runner” or anime like “Cowboy Bebop,” but it never goes too far and only hints at its homages rather than outright copies.
And by holding back on where the movie’s imagery comes from, there’s more room for the characters to be themselves, somewhat being classic sci-fi stereotypes but also being their own thing. Although the Victory crew is a band of pirates, they are made up of a hard-bitten captain who abandoned her military life, a drug king who left earth to escape prosecution to a scientific genius who was fired.
However, the funniest character is the ship’s robot, Bubs, a former military robot saving money to get an artificial body. As is the case with all great sci-fi, the robots are often more human and more relatable than the actual people. Plus, the special effects for Bubs are incredible.
On the surface, “Space Sweepers” is a fairly straight-forward popcorn flick with cool space battles and fight scenes, but it packs so many interesting talking points and themes into its layers. From the culturally diverse cast of supporting characters to its depictions of technology being used to hurt life as much as help it to the idea of these morally questionable characters have found a loving family among themselves. Let’s hope this is the first of many Korean science-fiction blockbusters.