 Provided

SALAMANCA — Comedic legend Jay Leno will perform his hilarious trademark brand of everyman humor at the Seneca Allegany Event Center Saturday at 7 p.m.

Leno’s laid back-style of standup comedy has made him one of America’s favorite personalities. Widely characterized as “the hardest working man in show business,” he’s an acclaimed TV late night show host and admired stand-up comedian.

(Contact press reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com)

