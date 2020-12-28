BRADFORD, Pa. — When viewers tune in to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 31, they will see a Bradford native among the honorees: Marilyn Horne.
The Recording Academy announced this week that the opera singer is one of the Lifetime Achievement Award honorees.
Matthew Hileman, director of Marilyn Horne Museum & Exhibit Center and adjunct faculty member of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, said they are “thrilled” to learn of the award.
“She was nominated 15 times and won 4 Grammys throughout her career,” he noted.
Hileman talked about how this honor illustrates Horne’s impact on the music industry.
“She’s being honored along with a very diverse group of singers from different genres. It’s a testament to her career and the influence she had and still has in the music world,” he explained. “And this is yet another accomplishment that shines a light on Bradford and our entire community. Marilyn’s story should serve as an inspiration to the young people in our community to always follow their dreams.”
Jim Guelfi, a longtime arts advocate in Bradford who was instrumental in the creation of the Marilyn Horne Museum, called Horne “one of the best singers of her caliber in the world,” explaining that she has a “special voice” that is able to reach highs and lows that others can’t. In fact, she is classified as the best mezzo-soprano in the world, he said.
“She’s probably one of the best opera stars ever, to be perfectly honest,” Guelfi said.
He explained that it was with the support of her father that Marilyn Horne began her singing career as a child. Her father sang, too, and he recognized his daughter’s talents.
When she was around 11 years old, her father asked the man in charge of Bradford’s civic music organization if she could hold a concert — the man said no.
It was then that her father made the decision to move to give her more opportunities, taking her to California and touring with her through Europe.
Around the year 2000, Guelfi, then president of Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, tried to book Horne for a show. Horne’s agent explained she wasn’t sure if she wanted to return to Bradford, as she recalled, still hurt, at the way her father was treated in Bradford before they left. He told Guelfi that she said she was going to take a nap, and she would make up her mind when she woke up.
That evening after her nap, the agent told Guelfi over the phone to “Bring out the champagne.”
Horne returned to Bradford to find the city had opened its arms to her, and she sang in a sold-out performance in front of around 1,400 at Bradford Area High School, said Guelfi. She reconnected with old friends from her childhood, too.
“She became very devoted to Bradford after that,” Guelfi said, noting she was “very gracious” during her stay.
One of Guelfi’s favorite memories of Horne was when he took her back to the private plane after she visited, and she got in the plane to head home.
All of a sudden, the plane shut off, the door opened, and the pilot came to the door and asked, “Are you Jim?”
Horne appeared, arms open, and said to Guelfi, “I forgot to hug you goodbye.”
The Recording Academy further describes Horne’s career in a press release about January’s Special Merit Award honorees.
“Marilyn Horne is one of the most prolific opera singers of our time,” the release stated. “Over her six-decade career, she has garnered numerous honors, including four Grammy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters from France’s ministry of culture, and a National Endowment for the Arts Opera Honors.”
The Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded to “performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording,” according to the Recording Academy. The academy’s board of trustees chooses the honorees.
Also named as 2021 Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients are Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena and Talking Heads.
Due to challenges from the COVID-19, the academy will provide more details about the award presentation event at a later date.
For more information about the Recording Academy, visit www.grammy.com.