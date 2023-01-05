Hilarious whodunit ‘Glass Onion’ capitalizes on first film’s popularity

Following in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Columbo before him, Benoit Blanc is likely to go down as one of the most famous fictional detectives, and he’s only been in two films… so far.
Portrayed by the unexpectedly hilarious Daniel Craig as “the last of the gentleman sleuths,” speaking with a “Kentucky Fried, Foghorn Leghorn drawl,” Blanc is everything a great fictional detective should be — eccentric, incredibly clever, flamboyant and a gentleman who isn’t afraid to get in the weeds to take down the guilty party.
Blanc is the creation of writer/director Rian Johnson, first appearing in 2019 in “Knives Out” a modern-day whodunit poking fun at and being a tribute to both the classic Doyle and Christie novels. A huge success commercially and critically, the idea to turn Johnson’s detective into a franchisable property saw Netflix pay $469 million to acquire the rights and two sequels in 2021.
This paved the way for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” once again written and directed by Johnson, starring Craig and released on Netflix for the Christmas holiday. Rather than a direct sequel to the first film, the only commonality is Blanc himself with a new all-star cast filling out the supporting players.
Going bigger and bolder with its scope but still retaining the first film’s charm, “Glass Onion” is a worthy equal to the original film and a fun, funny and suspenseful second installment in a series that, if played right, could run for many years.
Five long-time friends are invited to the Greek island home of billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) called the Glass Onion. All five know Bron from way back and owe their current wealth, fame and careers to him and his company, Alpha. Also invited is Benoit Blanc (Craig), the world’s greatest detective.
The main event is a murder weekend game with Bron to be the victim, something the friends have done in years past. There’s fashion designer Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), internet celebrity Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), Alpha scientist Lionel Toussaint and Alpha co-founder and ousted CEO Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe).
The only catch is this time they all have reasons to kill him, and when an actual murder interrupts the game, it’s up to Blanc to put the pieces together and discover the culprit. But as their pasts are revealed, narrowing down who the culprit is becoming all the more challenging.
More than anything, “Glass Onion” is a textbook example of a type of movie we rarely see do well anymore: a high-profile mid-budget movie more aimed at adults. With fewer people going to movie theaters, a majority of Hollywood films that actually make money are either $150 million blockbusters from Disney or $5 million indies, such as horror films from Blumhouse. Meanwhile, the $50 million productions like “Knives Out” don’t always pull in the numbers they need, which is why releasing it on a streaming service like Netflix may be the best avenue forward.
Regardless of the future of the filmmaking industry, “Glass Onion” showcases plenty of talent both on the screen and behind the scenes, all under the direction of Johnson. Every detail has a purpose, every scene and line is in the right place at the right time. Beyond the amount of fun the film provides, it’s obvious how much this cast and crew loved making this movie by the love and care put into the detail.
While Craig is the star and fully embodies Blanc, the rest of the cast does its part in setting up these caricatures — essentially players in a game of Clue — as real people who have a specific role to play. With some ensemble casts, some blend together or fall into the background, but each one stands apart as a memorable presence in this story. There are even a number of beloved and hilarious cameos.
With awards season on its way, “Glass Onion” is poised to be in the running for several nominations, already picking up a Golden Globe nod for Craig and a Critics Choice nod for Monáe as two of the most entertaining performances of the year. Hopefully some Oscars recognition isn’t too far behind.