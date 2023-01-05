Hilarious whodunit ‘Glass Onion’ capitalizes on first film’s popularity

Daniel Craig returns as the detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit 2019 whodunit, “Knives Out.”

 Netflix

Following in the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Columbo before him, Benoit Blanc is likely to go down as one of the most famous fictional detectives, and he’s only been in two films… so far.

Portrayed by the unexpectedly hilarious Daniel Craig as “the last of the gentleman sleuths,” speaking with a “Kentucky Fried, Foghorn Leghorn drawl,” Blanc is everything a great fictional detective should be — eccentric, incredibly clever, flamboyant and a gentleman who isn’t afraid to get in the weeds to take down the guilty party.

