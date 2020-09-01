OLEAN — In cooperation with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, Lisa Ralston invites the community to "breathe and move in mindful ways" starting Labor Day weekend.
Join Ralston every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (into November) at Forness Parkway, just west of the pond, for group activity classes. Bring a mat, towel or blanket, mask, and water. Wear comfortable clothing. All ages are welcome and encouraged.
"I hope people will venture out of their houses, inhale the fresh air, hear the birds chirping, enjoy seeing each other, touch in with nature, exhale stress and feel rejuvenated, capable, confident, optimistic and centered," Ralston said.
She will guide the group through a sequence of breath, posture and movement exercises that are good for developing focus, flexibility, balance, coordination, resilience and strength. Participants are "rewarded with peace of mind, relaxation, support, acceptance and inspiration," Ralston said.
Classes are light-hearted, uplifting, fun and joyous, she added.
The group activity classes are compliant with health department regulations. Maintain a 6-foot distance and wear a mask when you can’t. Classes are approximately 60-90 minutes, weather permitting, and they are at the participant's own risk.
"Community is more valuable and necessary than many of us may have realized," Ralston said. "We need each other to develop and maintain healthy connections for, collective and individual, mental and emotional health."
Ralston works with Cattaraugus and Allegany county communities and schools to impart health and well-being education. She practices BodyTalk, "a simple, safe, non-invasive holistic medicine to balance the bodymind and improve overall health."
She has been practicing massage therapy for more than a decade and started teaching yoga more than 15 years ago.
Connect with Ralston at LisaRalston.com or call (786) 475-4837.