ST. BONAVENTURE — The Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University has published a new volume of articles on the theology, philosophy and spirituality of St. Bonaventure of Bagnoregio, edited by Timothy J. Johnson, Katherine Wrisley-Shelby and Marie Kolbe Zamora.
Titled “St. Bonaventure: Friar, Minister, Teacher and Bishop,” the 720-page text brings together the work of more than 40 scholars from around the world who participated in an academic conference at St. Bonaventure University in 2017.
The book honors the 800th anniversary of the birth of St. Bonaventure and the 80th anniversary of the Franciscan Institute at St. Bonaventure University.
In her introduction to the book, Sister Marie Kolbe Zamora, professor of theology at St. Lawrence Seminary and co-editor of the volume states, “The theme of the conference, ‘Frater, Magister, Minister, Episcopus. The Works and Worlds of Bonaventure,’ (FMME) opened the way for scholars to consider the ongoing relevance of Bonaventure’s own intellectual, religious and ecclesial iter (journey) for our pilgrimage today.
“In continuity with the growing body of Bonaventurean scholarship that emerged throughout the course of the 20th century, FMME provided both an update regarding ongoing scholarship and stimulus for future Bonaventurean study.”
Father David B. Couturier, O.F.M. Cap., executive director of the Franciscan Institute, made note of the significance of this work.
“This volume represents an homage by contemporary scholars to the intellectual genius, the spiritual virtues, and the fraternal love that characterized the life and ministry of Bonaventure of Bagnoregio,” Couturier said.
“For the past several decades, there has been a unique and sustained commitment by Franciscan communities in North America to pursue and support an in-depth study of the sources of the Franciscan movement and to present those findings to the church and world in critical editions, commentaries, books and journals. The partnership between academic scholars and communities of practice in the Franciscan tradition bears fruit in this important new work.”
The book is dedicated to the memory of Brother Edward Coughlin, O.F.M., former president of Siena College and longtime director and professor in the Franciscan Institute, who passed away in 2019. He is honored as “Friar, Teacher, President and Friend.”
This title can be purchased online at www.franciscanpublications.com.