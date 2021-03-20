Whether you are diabetic or just following a good diet plan, you need fiber. The recipes I give you typically contain a good amount of fiber but it’s important to know that fiber is essential to any diet plan.
Fiber is also known as roughage or bulk, and it includes the parts of plant foods your body can’t digest or absorb. Unlike other food components, such as fats, proteins or carbohydrates — which your body breaks down and absorbs — fiber isn’t digested by your body.
Fiber helps you lower your “bad” (LDL) cholesterol. In people with diabetes, fiber — particularly soluble fiber — can slow the absorption of sugar and help improve blood-sugar levels. A healthy diet that includes insoluble fiber may also reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes — and it also aids in achieving healthy weight.
A recent study revealed that American adults are only eating an average of 7-15 grams of fiber on any given day, despite the daily recommendations from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics being 25 grams for women, or 21 grams if over 50 years old, and 38 grams for men, or 30 grams if over 50.
Examples of fiber: fruits, vegetables, peas, lentils, beans, whole-grain products, nuts and seeds. It’s easy to incorporate any of these in your daily diet. Try shredded wheat for breakfast, add peas and seeds to a salad at lunchtime and, for dinner, enjoy a soup like the one I have in this article. I think you’ll like this recipe — add a whole wheat roll and top it off with an apple for dessert for a complete meal.
BEAN, KALE, KIELBASA SOUP (serves 4)
Ingredients
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
6 ounces turkey kielbasa, halved lengthwise and sliced (1 cup)
1 cup frozen chopped onion, thawed
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
4 cups chopped kale
1 15-ounce can no-salt-added cannellini beans, rinsed
Directions
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa and onion; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add garlic powder, cumin, thyme, smoked paprika, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Add broth, kale and beans. Cover and bring to a boil. Uncover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the kale is tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1½ Cups
Per Serving: 270 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 605mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 15g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin A iu 1895IU.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)