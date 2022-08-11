Fast-paced ‘Bullet Train’ keeps laughs, action chugging along

There is something about a bunch of characters stuck in a single location and forced to work together to solve a murder mystery — often revealing hidden truths about themselves in order to avoid becoming the next victims themselves — that is endlessly entertaining. This is something Agatha Christie figured out 90 years ago, and that formula still works today.
The works of Christie and the whodunit genre in general have experienced a small renaissance lately. Although not a murder mystery in the strictest sense, Hollywood’s adaptation of the Japanese novel “Bullet Train” has all the makings of one of the best Christie novels never written.
The other influences seen in this new action crime-comedy by the director of “Deadpool 2” and “Atomic Blonde” are the works of two highly stylized and specific auteurs known for their funny and violent films — Quentin Tarantino and Guy Ritchie.
And yet, whether from several major changes throughout its production or not quite knowing what it wanted to be from the start, “Bullet Train” doesn’t quite land as a Tarantino/Ritchie film, a Christie-esque whodunit or an adaptation of the original Japanese novel. Whatever it is is a fun time at the movie theater, but the elements are in there for something that could have been truly great.
Former hitman Ladybug (played by Brad Pitt) wants to pursue a life away from missions, but his handler, Maria (Sandra Bullock), brings him back into the fold for an important mission. He must get on a train in Tokyo to retrieve a mysterious briefcase with unknown contents inside.
However, Ladybug soon discovers that he isn’t the only one on board with an important assignment, but they couldn’t possibly be more unlucky than him. With a new obstacle popping up at each stop, Ladybug comes into contact with the Prince (Joey King), brothers Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) and vengeful father, Yuichi Kumura (Andrew Koji).
As the train rolls toward their final destination in Kyoto, each character learns they have various dynamics and histories that impact how they conduct business on the train. As themes of luck, family and fate run through their narratives, they must face some of their darkest past fears personified through one ultimate antagonist.
I don’t quite know what this third stage in Pitt’s career is just yet, but I am here for it. Between “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Lost City” and now “Bullet Train,” Pitt is taking his transition to aging-leading-man-who-isn’t-as-cool-as-he-used-to-be with humility and hilarity. Fully committed to his role as the unlucky hitman who just wants to find inner peace, everything out of his mouth is smart, funny and real, which is exactly what you want from an action hero.
The film has met with controversy for its whitewashing casting decisions, as many of the novel’s primary characters were recast with American and British actors. While the recent successes of Asian-led films like “Shang-Chi” and “Crazy Rich Asians” have proved Asian actors can carry an international blockbuster, the novel’s author, Kōtarō Isaka, defended the film and described his characters as “ethnically malleable,” adding the original Japanese setting and focus were irrelevant for any adaptation.
Nevertheless, the main setting being Tokyo, several members of the core cast being Asian and Japanese pop culture showing up throughout the runtime does beg the question of why so many Yankees and Brits are swept into this story set in the Land of the Rising Sun.
Regardless of who or where, the what of the story remains intact and entertaining from start to finish. Forcing these characters to stay within a few train cars and inevitably running into each other again and again, that Christie mystery writing combined with the Tarantino/Ritchie action-comedy writing makes every new action scene creative as funny as they are brutally violent while the surprise twists and reveals keep you guessing until the final station stop.
As likely the final movie of this year’s summer blockbuster season, “Bullet Train” is far from a bad film to go out on. No, it won’t break and records or win any Oscars, but being fun and entertaining even with a couple missteps still makes it worth a visit to the theater.