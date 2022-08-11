Fast-paced ‘Bullet Train’ keeps laughs, action chugging along

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (left) and Brad Pitt have a tussle in the food car in “Bullet Train.”

 Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures

There is something about a bunch of characters stuck in a single location and forced to work together to solve a murder mystery — often revealing hidden truths about themselves in order to avoid becoming the next victims themselves — that is endlessly entertaining. This is something Agatha Christie figured out 90 years ago, and that formula still works today.

The works of Christie and the whodunit genre in general have experienced a small renaissance lately. Although not a murder mystery in the strictest sense, Hollywood’s adaptation of the Japanese novel “Bullet Train” has all the makings of one of the best Christie novels never written.

