‘Everything Everywhere’ brings a new weird to multiverse cinema

After the global pandemic has drastically impacted every corner of the economy, Hollywood is still training to gain its footing and figure out what movies will work in this new reality. Coincidentally, a recent trend that has gained more popularity in film and television — specifically in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — is the multiverse, a theoretical group of infinite universes similar to ours but with very specific changes.
Whether it’s because people are sick of the recent events in our world or longtime trends in video games and comic books, the multiverse and its cousin, the metaverse, has gone mainstream. With literally infinite possibilities and opportunities, some wholly original and wild storytelling has taken its place as an instant classic in weird cinema.
I am talking, of course, about “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” an absurdist sci-fi film written and directed by filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as the “Daniels.” First released in March to widespread critical acclaim, the film was re-released in theaters this past weekend.
Using the science-fiction premise and running with it to any and all logical conclusions, the film doesn’t hold its punches when exploring how ridiculous, uncomfortable and hilarious existence would be if we could jump between universes. But in all that madness, this story is likely to hit a lot closer to home and feel more personal than ever expected.
Overworked Chinese immigrant Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh) is struggling to cope with everything. Her laundromat is teetering on the brink of failure, her marriage to wimpy husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) is on the rocks and she has tattered relationships with her judgmental father, Gong Gong (James Hog), and her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu).
As if facing a gloomy midlife crisis wasn’t enough, Evelyn must brace herself for an unpleasant meeting with impersonal IRS auditor Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis). But things get weird when an inexplicable multiverse rift becomes an eye-opening exploration of parallel realities as a Waymond from another universe recruits Evelyn for a mission to stop a reality-destroying threat.
A weary Evelyn is faced with the irrepressible force of possibilities, gaining new-found powers to prevent this evil entity from destroying the thin, countless layers of the unseen world by tapping into the multiverse and, you guessed it, seeing everything everywhere and all at once.
At its heart, this is a story about a regular family with the regular problems that many of us can relate to — work is frustrating, the romance isn’t as hot, the generational gap between family members is impossible. It’s not surprising that Evelyn can so easily hop between universes when her own is the last place she wants to be.
Thankfully, the film’s science to explain how multiverse hopping is possible is relatively easy to understand. Having an audience buy into this premise from the start is tough enough, so making the techno-babble as compelling and visually cool as possible goes a long way.
While its premise is based in science-fiction and the Daniels’ unique but infectious sense of humor is present throughout, the film takes advantage of its multiversal premise by not sticking in only one genre for long. Incorporating elements from a number of genres, one minute it’s a martial arts film, then it’s a serious drama, a fantasy adventure and then briefly fully animated. By changing the aspect ratios between wide and full screens, as well as using different cameras and editing styles, each new universe can feel like a whole new movie.
And at the heart of it all is the core family of Yeoh, Quan and Hsu, who have to play multiple versions of themselves and snap back and forth between them in seconds. Yeoh can go from being an opera singer to a pizza sign spinner while Quan can be his wimpy normal self or a martial arts super spy, and believing them every step of the way is so easy.
There is no doubt the Daniels have made something too weird for some audiences, but that is part of their charm — they know exactly what movie they’re making and it’s full of heart and strong messages of love throughout, whether you have hotdogs for fingers or are a rock with googly eyes.