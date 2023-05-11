Emotional third ‘Guardians’ film is fitting send-off for director, cast

In 2014, amid the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s explosion into global popularity with “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” garnering unprecedented commercial and critical successes, the comic book movie studio took their biggest gamble up to that point.
Hiring the controversial yet undeniably creative James Gunn to write and direct a movie based on one of Marvel’s lesser-known group of heroes was a move many at the time considered the beginning of the end for the growing film series. Who wants to see a bunch of lower-tier misfits — including a talking raccoon and a walking tree — who mostly argue with each other save the galaxy?
It turns out, everybody wants to see that.
With successful appearances in a 2017 sequel and supporting roles in two Avengers films and the latest Thor solo film, not to mention their own holiday special this past Christmas, the Guardians of the Galaxy have become some of the most popular superheroes in film history, but their story is coming to a close.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is expected to be the final outing for many of those involved, including writer/director Gunn who has been hired by Warner Bros. Discovery to head up their new DC Comics movie series. But he left fans with one more serious, emotional story before departing. And while it’s wonderfully made, it’s a far cry from the silly comedies they started out as and made them such refreshing heroes in the first place.
Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) during the events of “The Avengers: Infinity War,” but he must put those feelings to the side when a mysterious being attempts to kidnap Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and unintentionally triggers a life-ending countdown on him.
In order to save their friend, Quill must rally his team, including Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (Vin Diesel), on a mission to find the key to saving Rocket and, in the process, defend the universe.
With the help of an alternate timeline Gamora, the Guardians hop across the galaxy in search of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), Rocket’s creator who seeks to forcibly enhance all living beings into a “special race,” regardless of who he hurts along the way.
Right from the start, you know this film is going to be different. Starting out with a musical number over the credits, the first two films go with the much more upbeat “Come Get Your Love” and “Mister Blue Sky,” but here we follow Rocket around their base Knowhere to “Creep” by Radiohead.
And thus begins one of the saddest, most dismal Marvel movies in quite a while. While Gunn has always inserted serious storylines into his films, comedy was always paramount for a more fun tone with occasional flashes of drama. But in Vol. 3, most of the characters are having a rough go and feeling pretty down with only occasional bouts of comedy to lighten a scene.
Thankfully, each of these characters brought to life by this all-star cast is what keeps the film enjoyable no matter how sad and serious it may get. The dynamics and relationships they’ve all built with one another over the past decade continue to shine. They hilariously bicker like siblings or old married couples because they love each other so much, something Gunn has cared about from the start.
As a sci-fi/fantasy adventure movie, the creativity in the planets, creatures and action scenes are all top-tier. The mix of practical sets, costumes and makeup effects with clever CGI make the galaxy look as fun and interesting as it is creepy and scary, all to the benefit of this story.
While it can be tough to watch at times — there is a lot of suggested and blatant animal abuse throughout, though not without a reason — this is a fitting send-off to one of the galaxy’s weirdest bands of heroes. And though more emotional than humorous, it is a Gunn production first and a Marvel movie second, making it well worth the watch.
