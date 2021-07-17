OLEAN — Gregg and Rhonda Eaton of Olean are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
They were married July 17, 1971, by Father Canice Hyman at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Ho-Sta-Geh restaurant.
They were wed on a rainy afternoon but, family members said, “that rainy day brought 50 years of sunshine, love, fun and happy times.”
Rhonda’s veil and dress were purchased from the Kinter Co. on North Union Street. The bouquets were all daisies. The veil went on to be worn by her daughter, daughters-in-law and niece.
After serving in the Vietnam War, Gregg worked as a pipefitter for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 500, and later Local 22. Rhonda was a homemaker for many years, raising three wonderful children: Erica (Rudy) Pomfert of Buffalo, Bill (Danielle) Eaton of Olean and Gregory Eaton of Olean. Later Rhonda worked as a dental assistant for many years and then worked as deputy chief clerk for the Olean City Court.
During their 50 unforgettable years together, the Eatons have enjoyed numerous trips to Florida, Sandridge, Va., cruising to Alaska, Denmark, Estonia, Russia, Sweden, Finland and Germany and touring Ireland, Netherlands, France and Italy.
Today, they enjoy hosting family gatherings and spending time with their grandchildren.
Gregg and Rhonda will celebrate their milestone by attending a private dinner with close family and special friends.