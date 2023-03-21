John Rybicki

John Rybicki

ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University will host poet John Rybicki of Detroit for a reading on Thursday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. in the Athletics Hall of Fame Room in the Reilly Center. 

The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served at 5:15 p.m., prior to the reading.

Tags

Local & Social