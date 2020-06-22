OLEAN — David and Kay Shults of Happy Hollow Road celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family on June 13 in Alden.
The former Kay L. Johnson exchanged vows with David J. Shults on June 13, 1970 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren, Pa. Rev. Paul Nelson performed the ceremony.
David was employed by Dal Tile for 30 years, ending as technical director of mosaics. Kay was employed as a mental health nurse with Cattaraugus County Community Services for 15 years.
They are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Olean.
They have two daughters, Carrie Shults (Adam) Zufall of Erin and Victoria Shults (Christopher) Williams of Alden. They also have four grandchildren, Cooper and Taylor Zufall of Erin and Nathan and Madeline Williams of Alden.