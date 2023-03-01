Cousins Trio

ST. BONAVENTURE — Cousins Trio will bring its blend of Latin jazz, pop, bossa nova and straight-ahead jazz to St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts in a performance at 7:30 p.m. March 10.

Cousins Trio is composed of bassist and arranger Marc Cousins, Paris-born founder of the trio; pianist Jim Gardner; and Abdul-Raman Qadir on drums. 

