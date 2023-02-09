Country supergroup Lonestar to perform Saturday at casino

Lonestar members (from left) Dean Sams, Drew Womack, Keech Rainwater and Michael Britt.

 Lonestar

SALAMANCA — Country music supergroup Lonestar is bringing its hits to the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Events Center stage Saturday at 8 p.m. to perform an evening of fan favorites.

Lonestar has charted more than 20 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart. Nine reached No. 1 including “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “Smile,” “What About Now,” “Tell Her,” “I’m Already There,” “My Front Porch Looking In,” “Mr. Mom” and “Amazed,” the band’s biggest hit of its career.

