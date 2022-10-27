Comedian Amy Schumer coming to casino Saturday

SALAMANCA — Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer will have the audience rolling in the aisles with her crass and crude humor at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Seneca Allegany Events Center.
The reigning queen of comedy isn’t afraid to say what everybody knows and nobody will say. The Los Angeles Times described her humor in the following way.
“Schumer’s renown for obliterating narrow ideas about female sexuality, double standards and negative body image with a crude and biting realism is usually reserved for men in comedy. And she does it with an abandon that’s often as boundary-smashing as it is obscenely funny.”
Since 2014, Schumer has been nominated for a number of Emmy, Critics’ Choice, Writers Guild, Producers Guild and Golden Globe awards for her acting, writing, producing and directorial achievements.
Schumer was nominated for a Tony for her role in Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower” in 2016. According to Time magazine, Schumer became the first female comic to headline Madison Square Garden in the summer of 2016. The fifth season of her sketch comedy television series, “Inside Amy Schumer,” returned Oct. 19 after a six-year hiatus.
Schumer released her first book, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo,” in August 2017. The publication is a series of deeply personal essays and short stories with comedy woven in. The New York Times bestseller earned her a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Spoken Word Album.
Born on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Schumer attended South Side High School in Rockville Centre, as well as the Hebrew School of the Central Synagogue of Nassau County, and graduated in 1999. She went on to study theater at Towson University, in Baltimore, and graduated in 2003.
Schumer has made various television appearances on shows including “Comedy Central Presents,” “30 Rock,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Girls.”
Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, who is an American chef and farmer from Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., have a 3-year-old son, Gene.
Tickets start at $58 and are on sale now. Seneca Resorts & Casinos uses all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.