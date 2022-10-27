Comedian Amy Schumer coming to casino Saturday

Amy Schumer, the reigning queen of comedy, is bringing her stand-up act to the Seneca Allegany Events Center on Saturday.

SALAMANCA — Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer will have the audience rolling in the aisles with her crass and crude humor at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Seneca Allegany Events Center.

The reigning queen of comedy isn’t afraid to say what everybody knows and nobody will say. The Los Angeles Times described her humor in the following way.

