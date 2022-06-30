Classic horror ‘The Black Phone’ is a chilling supernatural success

There are a number of reasons the likes of “Jaws,” “The Exorcist” and “Halloween” are fondly remembered as terrifying nightmare-inducing classics nearly 50 years later, but “Jaws 4: The Revenge,” “The Exorcist: The Beginning” and “Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers” are not.
What sets apart the original horror films from the onslaught (pun intended) of worse and worse sequels is they are mostly self-contained stories about a single family and the single force of evil that’s trying to kill them.
As the sequels go on, the supernatural entities get bigger and more ridiculous, which makes the current day horror series such as “Scream,” “The Conjuring” and the rebooted continuation of “Halloween” all the more boring and un-scary.
Thankfully, filmmaker Scott Derrickson is around to write and direct some of the best one-and-done horror movies of the past decade, and he’s back with “The Black Phone,” and 1970s-set horror/thriller based on the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill.
Although he’s dipped his toes into franchise work with “Doctor Strange,” Derrickson excels with his smaller, indie pictures that still have a supernatural element but work best as a look at the true horrors humans can inflict on each other, which is exactly what he does here.
In 1978, a serial child killer nicknamed “The Grabber” (played by Ethan Hawke) prowls the streets of a Denver suburb where teenage siblings Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) live with their father (Jeremy Davies), an abusive alcoholic.
After a couple of friends he knew from school are taken weeks earlier, Finney is abducted by the Grabber while walking home and taken to a small, soundproofed basement. In the basement is a disconnected black phone that doesn’t work, until it begins to ring and the voices of the Grabber’s previous victims are on the other end.
As the police search for Finney struggles to make any breaks despite help from Gwen, who is able to have psychic dreams about the Grabber and the victims, Finney utilizes all the help he can from the victims’ spirits in hopes of making his escape before it’s too late.
Although still technically a horror film, what helps put “The Black Phone” above the gore fest and jump-scare frenzy that most horror films have devolved into is Derrickson’s focus on characters and situations. The terror of kidnapping and child abuse is still present, but there is a lot more time devoted to the kids interacting with each other, building relationships and struggling to make it on their own despite the odds stacked against them.
Both Thames and McGraw are the hearts and soul of the story, portraying not only a loving underdog brother and sister duo but actual believable kids who sound and act like pre-teens would. Having to navigate bullies at school and home, both young actors excel in the tough moments of hopelessness as well as the occasional humorous moments of levity.
Meanwhile, Hawke once again delivers an exceptional performance in a streak of great roles that demonstrate the lengths he’ll go to. Not too many A-list stars would be okay with a mask covering half or all of their face for 95% of a movie, but Hawke makes the Grabber a wholly creepy and occasionally sad villain through all his acting ability, not just his face.
It may seem like a cheap gimmick in description, but having the spirits of the dead kids talk to Finney through the black phone works surprisingly well and is effective in both the scares and the emotional journey he goes on. Not completely devoid of jump scares, because they’re used sparingly here and only in relation to the black phone, the sudden frights are completely earned.
The late 1970s setting works perfectly for the story since that was the beginning of the huge stranger danger and missing kids on milk cartons period, but Derrickson takes it a step further. Throughout the entire runtime, even the “happy” moments in the beginning are overshadowed with nothing in the town being particularly nice. Having the kids learn to trust in themselves and try to solve the problem in spite of unhelpful adults is an inspiring twist on a classic horror story.