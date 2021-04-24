So much for the warm weather tease we had a few weeks ago. As I write this recipe today, snow is threatening so I am thinking of soup. Hopefully, when you read this, it will be a bit warmer.
This recipe I give you today is one of the best anti-inflammatory recipes and between the spinach and beans, it is packed with nutrition. And I must say, it is easy enough to make and takes very little time.
Last year around this time, I remember I urged my readers to grow herbs. Well, I am reminding you again today. For instance, this recipe calls for basil. Now, I know basil is hard to grow but it is worth the effort. One tip I can give you is to water it from the bottom of the pot.
Garlic has a good amount of vitamin B6, vitamin C, and manganese, as well as several other minerals and vitamins. If you like garlic, feel free to add a bit more in this soup. In fact, if you like turmeric, go ahead and add a teaspoon of it too. It, too, is a great anti-inflammatory.
Portion out any leftovers and enjoy them the following day or two. A bowl of this soup is so much healthier than a sandwich or burger you could grab for lunch. I hope you enjoy!
CHICKEN SOUP (serves 5)
Ingredients
2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/2 cup carrot or diced red bell pepper
1 large boneless, skinless chicken breast (about 8 ounces), cut into 1½-inch pieces
1 large clove garlic, minced
5 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1½ teaspoons dried marjoram
6 ounces baby spinach, coarsely chopped
1 15-ounce can cannellini beans or great northern beans, rinsed
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves
Freshly ground pepper to taste
3/4 cup plain or herbed multigrain croutons for garnish (optional)
Directions
Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrot (or bell pepper) and chicken; cook, turning the chicken and stirring frequently, until the chicken begins to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Stir in broth and marjoram; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes.
With a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken pieces to a clean cutting board to cool. Add spinach and beans to the pot and bring to a gentle boil. Cook for 5 minutes to blend the flavors.
Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, Parmesan and basil in a food processor (a mini processor works well). Process until a coarse paste forms, adding a little water and scraping down the sides as necessary.
Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Stir the chicken and pesto into the pot. Season with pepper. Heat until hot. Garnish with croutons, if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: About 1 1/2 Cups
Per Serving: 227 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 1.7g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 28.5mg; vitamin a iu 3865.7IU; vitamin c 29.4mg; folate 76.7mcg; calcium 92.8mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 43.7mg; potassium 524.6mg; sodium 211.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)