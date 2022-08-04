CCLAA to perform ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ beginning Friday

The cast of the Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” rehearse Monday in the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting Paris, the chance to see inside the Notre-Dame de Paris from the comfort of the Ray Evans Seneca Theater is here.

The Cattaraugus County Living Arts Association will present its production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” with performances beginning Friday and running for two weekends. This show is recommended for audience members 10 and older.

