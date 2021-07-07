OLEAN — Fourteen students from the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Practical Nursing Programs, based at the BOCES Career and Technical Education Centers at Belmont and Olean, received graduation pins and diplomas at a ceremony in Olean.
Matthew Fanton, principal of workforce development and community learning, served as master of ceremonies and introduced students who received their graduation pins and diplomas from Joan Weinman, a registered nurse and Belmont instructor, and Cheri Stady, a registered nurse and Olean instructor.
The event commemorated their completion of the two-year program. All the BOCES nursing program graduates are now eligible to sit for the practical nursing licensing examinations.
Graduates receiving special awards included:
• Academic Excellence: Amy Kenyon, Belmont; Alyssa Cliff, Olean
• Perfect Attendance-Years 1 and 2: Kimberly Hatch and Joselyn Lentola, Belmont; Kathleen Baynum, Olean
• Perfect Attendance-Year 1: Sarah Tsepelis, Olean
• Perfect Attendance-Year 2: Tsepelis, Belmont; Tiffany Ott, Olean
• Exceptional Attendance-Year 1: Emily Bialasziewski and Ott, Olean
• Exceptional Attendance-Year 2: Bialaszewski, Miranda Drake and Chelsea Perry, Belmont; Cliff, Jordan Ihrig and Ivy Woodruff, Olean