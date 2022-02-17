Branagh’s Poirot returns in ‘Death on the Nile’

As movies delayed over a year or more due to the coronavirus pandemic are finally being released, another sequel to a hit from several years ago, a remake of a movie from the 1970s and an adaptation of a story from the 1930s is now on the big screen.
But rather than the usual cinematic universes being created after Marvel and DC Comics, this is a return of an author and character that no one was asking for — Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective with an iconic mustache who famously solved the murder on the Orient Express.
Now, with director and star Kenneth Branagh returning, Poirot is off to Egypt for “Death on the Nile,” a star-studded murder mystery that is unlike most movies with a big cast and a thrilling story full of twists, turns and death. Rather than focusing on big action scenes or graphic violence, Christie’s stories revel in the glitz and glamor of their settings and the intrigue each character offers to build the story and keep the mystery alive.
Despite being a famous story decades ago, this may be a whole new mystery to some — I didn’t know it before seeing this version. Being unlike the other trends in Hollywood could have its advantages by providing something slightly familiar yet still unique and special. Either way, with Branagh at the helm, “Death on the Nile” is a smart, safe and stylish adventure worth the two-year wait.
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is on an Egyptian vacation set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids. Poirot is invited on a luxurious cruise that quickly turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s (Army Hammer and Gal Gadot) idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
Because everyone aboard knows the couple — and wants one or both of them dead — this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to fill the Nile.
As Poirot and his trusted companion, Bouc (Tom Bateman), begin their investigation and identify a motley collection of would-be murderers (including Annette Benning, Russell Brand and Ali Fazel), several of the suspects also meet their demise, which only deepens the mystery of the killer’s identity.
There is something fun about a character who is so good at what they do and established as being the best in their field. It simultaneously excuses some of the more far-fetched claims while also providing a lot of humor both by the character and at their expense. Branagh plays Poirot as someone who knows he is the best, but he also has subtle character moments that explore his neurosis and a backstory that fuels his motivations later during the investigation.
It’s difficult to talk about some characters more than others because the ones who stood out are either directly involved with the murder or are just red herrings there to add to the mystery. Needless to say, everyone does a great job, both due to the original novel’s brilliance and Branagh’s directing.
Because this is set in the 1930s, one cool aspect is how the performances feel a lot like movies from that time period, with transatlantic accents abounding and some more over-the-top performances and others feeling kind of silly. But those fit right into the type of mood and feeling these movies are going for, which sets them apart as something different.
Also unlike most movies today, the entire production is full of color and sets, costumes and the whole look of it jumps off the screen. With so many thrillers and mysteries trying to be dark and gritty, it’s refreshing to have a movie bask in its high-society setting and enjoy all the fun that comes with playing in the rich’s sandbox.
At this point, it’s tough to say if Branagh will be able to keep this series going with future installments. Although “Murder” was quite a success, “Death” has had a relatively slow opening. But with the care and attention Branagh puts into these productions both in front of the camera and behind it, I’d be happy to follow Poirot on whatever adventures could be next.