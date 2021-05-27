BRADFORD, Pa. — The show will go on.
On Tuesday, Darren Litz, executive director of Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, announced, ““The BCPAC Summer Tribute Series is still on, although some minor adjustments have been made to the schedule due to circumstances beyond our control.”
With the recent announcement of the state’s plan to lift the restrictions on indoor gatherings at the end of May, this is a huge relief to the entertainment industry, after nearly 15 months of being shut down and not being able to create any real revenue.
“We are so grateful to our corporate and patron sponsors for helping us to move along with the many upgrades and changes that needed done to be able to better serve our arts community when we do open back up,” said Litz.
Artists all across the country have been hit hard and are more than ready to start hitting the theaters again to connect with their fans. Some, however, are still struggling with the lack of support personnel to get back on the road, still battling quarantine issues, especially across the Canadian border, or even trying to resolve conflict within their own groups.
In the past week, BCPAC has been informed that three of the five tribute bands scheduled are unable to perform for various reasons this summer.
“We are still plugging away at trying to keep some element of the series going to be able to reconnect with our patrons this summer. Even though the restrictions on seating capacity are being lifted, we need to give the school venues time to work through their health and safety plans to reopen to outside organizations using their facilities,” Litz said. “We are hopeful that by sometime in June we will know and be able to move forward with the concerts. We did attempt to relocate the concerts to an outdoor venue, but that proved to be cost prohibitive.”
BCPAC will be presenting three tribute concerts this summer, and have pushed back all the dates to August, in order to give everyone time for the decisions that need to be made in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.
The series will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3 and run three consecutive weeks thru Aug. 17.
“The final concert is actually an upgrade replacement and will be coming to Bradford all the way from Las Vegas. This will be a great way to end the series this summer, after the long-awaited chance to gather together”, Litz said.
The 2021 Summer Tribute Series lineup is Aug. 3 — Jimi Hendrix and Cream Tributes; Aug. 10 — The Glimmer Twins — Rolling Stones Tribute; and Aug. 17 — Garth Brooks and Shania Twain Tributes.
“We’re hoping our patrons will still join us, as this will greatly help us in moving forward without additional expense to BCPAC at this time,” said Litz.
New tickets will be issued to all of the current ticket holders for the Tribute Concert Series before releasing any remaining tickets to the public. If ticket holders wish to receive a refund for the 2 concerts that had to be cancelled, BCPAC will send that in the next few weeks OR if patrons wish to make a tax-deductible charitable donation to BCPAC, this will help BCPAC make up for the shortfall in the ticket revenue from this past year. Patrons can also choose to select a gift certificate to be used for the upcoming Fall series concerts that will be announced this summer, as three new Headliners have been scheduled for the Fall and Christmas season.
Patrons can contact BCPAC by phone at (814)362-2522 or by email: arts@bcpac.com. The deadline for refund requests is June 15, 2021, and at that time tickets will automatically be reissued for the Tribute Series and the remaining tickets will be released to the public.
Litz closed by saying, “We value our patrons tremendously and thank them for their patience during this time. It is because of their generous support that we are able to bring quality programming to our region and enrich people’s lives in the Twin Tiers. We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”