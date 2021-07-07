OLEAN — Eight area graduates recently received awards from scholarship funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support students pursing degrees in business-related areas of study.
Bryce Butler and Olivia Pitillo, both of Ellicottville Central School, and Olean High school’s Hayleigh Federowicz and Jason Brooks received the Daniel McCarthy Scholarship.
The scholarship, given through the Catherine M. Cridler Trust, honors McCarthy, one of Olean Business Institute’s founders. The scholarship is available to graduating and continuing college students pursuing a business degree.
Butler, Pitillo and Federowicz all received $1,000. Brooks received $600.
Butler will study data science at Clarkson University. Pitillo will attend Siena College to study marketing. Federowicz plans to study business finance at the University at Buffalo. Brooks will attend St. Bonaventure University where he will study business.
Madison Borst-Scarpino, Zechariah Padd, Sammi Lin and Yuki Wada received the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship.
The board of realtors scholarship fund provides two $500 scholarships each to students in good academic standing in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Preference is given to students pursuing a business-related degree.
Scarpino, of Maple Grove High School, will study business of administration and marketing at the University at Buffalo. Padd, also of Maple Grove High School, will study business and biology at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Lin, an Ellicottville Central School graduate, will attend the University of Florida to study marketing. Wada, of Olean High School, will study business administration with a concentration in management information systems (MIS) at SUNY Binghamton.