Ant-Man family takes on subatomic trouble in ‘Quantumania’

Paul Rudd (left) as Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

 Marvel Studios

There’s something about actor Paul Rudd that is impossible not to love. For 30 years he’s been in a wide variety of films and TV shows, he’s had a solid and quiet family life, is a philanthropist and advocate for several important causes and I don’t think he’s ever had a bit of bad publicity.

If ever there was a saving grace, a breath of fresh air and a beacon of hope for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its onslaught of superhero fare that’s all beginning to feel like the same tired thing, it’s Rudd.

 

