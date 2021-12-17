Olean couple celebrates 50th anniversary

OLEAN — Gerald J. Slack Sr. and Tonya B. Gayton were married Nov. 27, 1971, in Olean — and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
Gerald was born Aug. 4, 1953, in New Orleans, La., to Daniel and Aline Slack, one of 12 children. Tonya was born March 24, 1954, in Olean, to Clayton and Mary Gayton, one of three children.
Gerald and Tonya met in Memphis, Tenn., at a church convention at the Church of God in Christ at Mason Temple. It was love at first sight. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his last speech in that building on April 3, 1968.
Gerald and Tonya have three children, Gerald Jr., Eric and Latasia.
Gerald obtained a bachelor’s degree from Clarksville College in Tennessee. He is superintendent and pastor of Sacred Temple Church of God in Christ in Olean.
Tonya operated her own beauty shop for 30 years in Olean and ran a flower shop in the Olean Center Mall. She now conducts praise and worship at their church.
Family and friends congratulate Gerald and Tonya on their golden anniversary, as they thank God for 50 years of marriage.