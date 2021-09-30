An open letter to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ — A Tragedy

Dear Evan Hansen,
I recently saw your new movie, “Dear Evan Hansen,” the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical that won six Tony Awards including Best Musical. I didn’t know much about the musical before seeing this film, but after experiencing one of the most excruciating moviegoing experiences of my life, I’m shocked the stage production won anything at all.
There have been a lot of despicable movie monsters in the past two decades, but you, Evan Hansen, really take the cake. You’re a liar, a manipulator, a creep and a stalker, but you think all of that can be excused as quirky side effects to your social anxiety. I thought we were past depicting people who suffer from mood disorders as villains, but apparently not.
Let me back up. “Dear Evan Hansen” is a coming-of-age stage musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Steven Levenson and starring Ben Platt, who reprises the titular role in the film at 27 years old even though the character is 17.
The story sees Evan Hansen, a teen beset by social-anxiety disorder, ordered by his therapist to write self-addressed motivational letters to himself in order to improve his disposition and communication skills.
One of these letters is stolen by Connor Murphy, a disliked and troubled classmate who subsequently takes his own life. When Connor is found with the letter, his parents believe it to be a genuine letter intended for Evan, thinking they were each other’s only real friends.
As Evan begins to ingratiate himself with the family, he grows closer to Connor’s sister, whom Evan has always had a crush on. But his lie about being friends with Connor begins to grow until everyone in the school believes Evan is someone he is most definitely not.
The film adaptation is written by Levenson and, in addition to most of the stage production’s songs, Pasek and Paul wrote two new movie-original songs, so if the Broadway show is supposedly better, the people who made it sure didn’t translate it over to screen.
The main culprit here is Marc Platt, Ben Platt’s father, who produced the film on the condition that Ben play Evan Hansen, a greedy vanity project if there ever was one. Marc Platt has all but outright stated the only reason he produced this film is as a vehicle to make Ben a big star by artificially boosting his career. I don’t know if he’ll be famous after this, but there’s a good chance he’ll be infamous.
It would be one thing if Ben Platt could even remotely pass as a teenager, but the choice to give him some sort of Frankenstein’s Monster makeup job in order to age him down totally backfired, making him look closer to 37 than 17. And even though Evan Hansen is in nearly every scene of this bloated 2-hour, 17-minute nightmare, you never get used to the horror that is his face.
Even all of that might be fine if the performances were good, but they’re not, which is a shame because I know some of these actors are excellent, like Amy Adams, who plays Connor’s mom, and Julianne Moore, who plays Evan’s mom. Everyone is stiff and awkward and can’t deliver a convincing moment of sincerity to save their lives.
For that, I blame director Stephen Chbosky. Being the director of other coming-of-age movies “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Wonder,” you would think this movie would fit his talents perfectly. But after watching something so bland and lifeless and ugly, where every scene is upsetting to look at directly for too long, I wonder if he ever had any talent at all.
But the worst thing, the thing that propels this disaster from just being an awful movie to a harmful one, is the way it handles mental health. People who suffer from anxiety and depression should rightfully be insulted and ashamed of how this movie depicts them here. I never want to see this movie again, and I’m blaming you, Evan Hansen, for everything.
Sincerely,
Me