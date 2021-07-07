BELMONT — The Allegany County Area Foundation approved grants to several local organizations at its June meeting.
The recipients are:
• Family Service Society (FSS) received $550 for a student field trip. FSS runs mentoring programs at three schools in Allegany County and has received ACAF grant support for several years.
• Whitesville Public Library was awarded $500 for a special event to kick off their summer programming.
• Angelica Free Library received $500 toward masonry repair and restoration on its historic building.
• The Town of Friendship was awarded $450 for the town historian to purchase additional copies of the 2015 Bicentennial book, and to have the original transferred to digital media for future use.
• The YMCA of Wellsville was awarded $1,500 to purchase one-year memberships for 60 local youth.
All these grants were provided through the ACAF’s Allegany Fund, with the YMCA grant also receiving support from the Foundation’s Thomas F. & Laura L. Moogan Family Fund and Norbert Shear Memorial Fund.