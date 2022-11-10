Air Supply still a success after nearly 50 years

Air Supply will perform its hits live at the Seneca Allegany Event Center Saturday night at 8 p.m. with Graham Russell (left) and lead singer Russell Hitchcock.

 Photo provided

SALAMANCA — The iconic soft-rock duo Air Supply is bringing its trademark sound to the Seneca Allegany Event Center Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Led by lead singer Russell Hitchcock with his soaring tenor voice and his original sidekick Graham Russell, still on guitar and still penning songs, the six-member band will take their fans, whom they affectionately call “Air Heads,” down memory lane to the band’s heyday in the ’80s.

