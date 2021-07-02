ALLEGANY — The 76th annual Allegany Central Alumni Dinner-Dance will be held on Aug. 7. at the “Hall” in Allegany.
The “Hall” is the newly renovated cafeteria of the former ACS high school building on North Fourth Street in Allegany.
“We are so happy that we can hold our banquet this year after having had to cancel it last year due to the corona virus,” an organizer said. “We hope that the alumni are as excited as the committee is to welcome everyone back to our roots at our alma mater.”
Officials said the event will begin with a cash bar cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 pm. The dinner will be catered by Ed and Patty Ayers Giardini, who graduated from Allegany Central in 1986.
Anniversary classes that will be honored this year will be the Class of 1941 – 80 years; the Class of 1946 – 75 years; the Class of 1951 – 70 years; the Class of 1956 – 65 years; the Class of 1961 – 60 years; the Class of 1966 – 55 years; the Class of 1971 – 50 years; the Class of 1976 – 45 years; the Class of 1981 – 40 years; the Class of 1986 – 35 years; and the Class of 1991 – 30 years.
Also honored at the event will be the classes of 1940, 1945, 1950, 1955, 1960, 1965, 1970, 1975, 1980, 1985, 1990 and 1995 as their anniversaries were cancelled due to COVID-19. In addition to the honored classes, all Allegany Central Alumni, spouses, friends, former teachers and employees are invited to come and renew old friendships, enjoy a good meal and dance the night away.
A short meeting will be held after the dinner and presentation of checks will be made to the 2021 scholarship recipients. Receiving the Allegany Central Alumni Scholarships this year will be Amber Starr, and Kailee, Hagen and Jocelyn Decker. In addition, Kayla Krzanak will receive the Clem & Ida Martiny Scholarship and Gabrielle Waugaman will receive the Miss Dorothy Karl Scholarship.
If anyone did not receive their newsletter and would still like to attend, they are asked to contact Carolyn Hemphill at 372-0502. The cost for the evening will be $27 and all reservations must be made and paid for by July 30 as there are only 150 seats available.