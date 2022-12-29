A wild, adult-oriented Old Hollywood revisited in ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie (left) and Diego Calva dream of making it big in 1920s Hollywood in Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”

 Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Hollywood loves movies about Hollywood. And the Oscars love movies about making movies. It’s no surprise that more recent films like “The Artist” from 2011 and “La La Land” from 2016 were such huge hits and swept the Oscars. “Singin’ in the Rain” is considered one of the greatest films ever made.

But the good will and patting-itself-on-the-back Hollywood has only goes so far. While many of those types of films have one scene or a subplot hinting at the darker side of the film industry, a 3-plus-hour movie that’s nothing but sex, drugs, violence and horrors in Tinseltown is not what most moviegoers wish to see.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social