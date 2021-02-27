I’m really changing things up a bit this week. I want to introduce different foods to you because I know all too well that some of these meals can get boring and I don’t want you to lose interest.
As I have said before, I want to help you lose a few pounds and keep your blood sugar in check. This goes for those who aren’t diagnosed with diabetes, too. I’m pretty sure that most of us could stand to lose some extra pounds.
This smoothie is packed with omega-3 fats, fiber, calcium and phosphorus — and most of those nutrients are linked to the chia seeds that we have added to this concoction. If you don’t have any chia seeds, you should get some because not only are they nutritious, they are also good for your digestive system.
Chia seeds swell to about 10 times their dry size in liquids, so they may help keep you fuller longer. I should also add that they store well in a covered jar and I highly recommend that you look for them in the rice and grain section of the supermarket.
This recipe also uses peanut butter powder. I would also recommend that you add this to your pantry because it has far less fat and it too offers nutritional value. This smoothie works great as a post-workout snack because it provides carbohydrates to replenish glucose stores, and potassium to help replace what’s lost in sweat.
Try to keep a few frozen bananas on hand for making smoothies or lower-sugar desserts. If you have some extra bananas laying around, peel them and store in the freezer before they go bad. Keep them cut into halves in a plastic bag for easy use. Use a banana that’s extra ripe to make sure this recipe is sweet enough.
To save time in the morning, make a big batch of chia pudding in the beginning of the week and store it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to enjoy your smoothie. The chia pudding should keep at least five days. I suggest you have it for a mid- morning or mid-afternoon snack.
To give your smoothie a more ice cream like consistency, use less liquid, and prepare it in a food processor instead of a blender. Try half to start and then add more almond milk as needed. If you prefer it thinner, add more almond milk until it forms your desired consistency.
I hope you enjoy this recipe and make it a part of a weekly regimen!
CHOCOLATE CHIA SMOOTHIE (serves 2)
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons chia seeds
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1½ medium frozen bananas, cut into chunks
1½ cups unsweetened almond milk
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons peanut butter powder
Directions
In a medium bowl, whisk together almond milk, chia seeds, and cinnamon. Let sit for at least 10 minutes for the chia seeds to swell and absorb the liquid.
Combine the banana, almond milk, cocoa powder, and peanut butter powder in a blender. Puree until well combined.
Divide the chia pudding between two glasses. Top with the smoothie and serve immediately.
Nutritional Facts: 2 servings (1 ½ cups each) Calories 198; Total Fat 8g; Cholesterol 0 mg; Sodium 178mg; Total Carbohydrates 31g; Dietary Fiber 9g; Total Sugars 11g; Protein 6g
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)