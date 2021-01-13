I’m finding some very good diabetic recipes and I hope you are enjoying them. As I have mentioned previously, just email me if you want me to explore some different dishes.
If the recipe fits our diabetic friendly theme, then I’ll include it in a weekly article. Email thenzel@oleanmedical.com.
The recipe I have chosen today should give you a healthy and balanced dinner that won’t spike your blood sugar. Pair it with a small tossed salad and a piece of fruit for dessert and your meal is complete.
You won’t believe how tender and delicious this stuffed chicken breast is. It’s super easy to prep, making it a perfect weeknight healthy dinner for you or a great dish to impress your family or friends. Enjoy.
STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST (serves 1)
Ingredients
1 chicken breast without the skin (no more than 6 oz)
1 oz. low-fat mozzarella
1 artichoke heart (from a can)
1 tsp. sundried tomato, (chopped)
5 large basil leaves
1 clove garlic
1/4 tsp. curry powder
1/4 tsp. paprika
Pinch of pepper
Dash of Kosher salt
Toothpicks
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 365 F
About halfway up the chicken breast, cut a slit lengthwise to create a pocket for the filling.
Chop up the mozzarella, artichoke, basil, tomato, and garlic. Mix to combine.
Stuff the mixture into the chicken breast where you created the pocket.
Use a few toothpicks to close the chicken breast around the stuffing.
Place the chicken breast on a baking sheet or aluminum foil and season it with salt, pepper, curry powder, and paprika.
Bake for around 20 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken breast).
Remove toothpicks and serve.
Recipe Notes
This recipe makes 1 stuffed chicken breast, which is considered 1 serving.
To make this chicken breast, even more tender, allow it to “soak” in low fat buttermilk overnight or for a few hours.
Feel free to make substitutions with the stuffing. For example, you can replace the artichoke hearts with asparagus or spinach.
Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Nutrition Info Per Serving
Nutrition Facts Amount Per Serving: Calories 262; Fat 4.1g6%; Saturated Fat 1.8g9%;
Cholesterol 109mg36%; Sodium 338.9mg14%; Potassium 560.8mg16%; Carbohydrates 8.5g3%
Fiber 2.4g10%; Sugar 1.1g1%; Protein 46.1g92%; Vitamin A 910IU18%; Vitamin C 8.7mg11%
Calcium 154mg15%; Iron 3mg17%; Net carbs 6.1g
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)