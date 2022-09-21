It’s not quite Oscar season, but with the leaves changing colors and temperature beginning to drop comes the movies that may have a chance for a nomination or two around awards season.
September movies aren’t the most likely winners, but some of these new releases will have buzz around them as potential nominees and a nice boost for the box office.
They might not receive the statues come February, but with a lot of big names attached, these movies are probably still worth seeing.
Sept. 28 — “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale
From director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements.
After a warm reception at the Venice Film Festival, the movie has already received plenty of backlash for its graphic depictions of sex and violence, even garnering an NC-17 rating. It’ll be up to the viewer to decide if this story cuts to the truth of Monroe’s life or is nothing but drama for drama’s sake.
Oct. 7 — “Amsterdam,” starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington
From writer/director David O. Russell, “Amsterdam” follows three friends in the 1930s who witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
After a seven-year hiatus, Russell is back with another look at American history and culture through the lens of comedy-drama and an all-star cast of characters including Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert De Niro. With previous collaborators back for this production, Oscar recognition may be back in Russell’s corner.
Oct. 21 — “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan
Based on the D.C. comics, “Black Adam” follows the titual superhuman freed from his earthly tomb nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly. Now, Adam is ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Set in the same cinematic universe as “Shazam!” and “Suicide Squad,” DC Comics’ newest release will expand the world even further. With reassured casting of the Rock with greats like Brosnan and Viola Davis, a fun and Shakesperian superhero movie could be instore for fans.
Oct. 21 — “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson
From writer/director Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” follows lifelong friends Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Padraic endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer.
Reuniting Farrell and Gleeson with McDonagh after their sleeper hit “In Bruges” in 2008, this more home-grown story set in the team’s native Ireland will no doubt bring just as many laughs as tears.
Nov. 4 — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Quinta Brunson and Evan Rachel Wood
From a story by the mad musician himself, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” explores every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon” to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle — all in a knowing tongue-in-cheek parody of serious music biopics.
Leave it to Weird Al to make sure his own biopic is just as much of a hilarious parody as his songs and albums have been for the past 40 years. From Radcliffe’s casting as a Yankovic 7 inches shorter than the real man to making up many of the details, it’s going to be a wild ride.
Nov. 11 — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” starring Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o
From writer/director Ryan Coogler, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sees Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for their nation.
After the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, the future of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was immediately questionable. But with sure leadership from Coogler and the all-star ensemble cast, the legacy of Boseman and the future of the comic book characters are looking to be a much-needed correction for the recent MCU disappointments.