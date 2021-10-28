Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Rain likely. High 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.