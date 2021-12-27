WELLSVILLE – If you would like a career in caring for your family, friends, and neighbors it’s time to #JoinTheJones.
Jones Memorial Hospital is hosting a hospital-wide job fair from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Wellsville American Legion, 23 Jefferson St.. In addition to the Human Resources team, hiring managers from nursing, the laboratory, medical imaging, environmental services, food and nutrition, practice management, facilities services, rehabilitation, and admissions will be on-site ready to conduct interviews and answer questions.
Jones Memorial offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits in a progressive, safe healthcare environment. “Jones is also offering potential sign on bonuses of up to $5,000 LPNs and $15,000 sign on bonus to RNs,” said Kristopher Green, Human Resources Director at Jones Memorial. “This is a great opportunity to find out everything the hospital has to offer and take the next step in your career!”
Pre-registration may be made at (585) 596-4019. There will be a chance to win a door prize and snacks will be available. A list of current openings is available online at www.jones.urmc.edu.