Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.