FRANKLINVILLE — Construction crews are moving a lot of earth at the 200-acre Great Lakes Cheese plant site, which straddles the Franklinville/Farmersville line along Route 16,
Concrete foundations and footers have also been poured for the 486,000-square-foot, state-of-the art cheese plant expected to cost more than $500 million to build.
“Everything is looking good so far,” said Matt Wilkinson, Great Lakes Cheese Co. vice president for technology and business development. “Everything is on schedule.”
Great Lakes Cheese officials held a groundbreaking for the project, which will eventually replace its Cuba plant, on April 28. About 230 people attended. A lot of work has been done in that two-month period.
The earthmoving, Wilkinson said, serves a two-fold purpose. Hauling soil from one part of the site to lower areas will level the building site. In addition, the weight of the soil will force water out of sand and gravel strata below the surface.
“The elevation has to be brought to the correct level,” Wilkinson said.
Union Concrete and Construction Co. of West Seneca has been working on concrete footers and foundations and is doing a great job, Wilkinson said.
The concrete floor for the plant will come much later. First, structural steel will be erected beginning next month.
Right now there are about 40 construction workers at the site — mostly excavating and moving dirt. At peak construction in the summer of 2023 there will be between 400 and 500 workers a day at the site.
The first production in the plant will be packaging of cheese from other plants beginning in the first quarter of 2024.
By the time the third quarter rolls around, Great Lakes employees should be ready to begin producing cheese at the new plant.
The 230 employees at the existing Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Cuba will move to the new Franklinville plant in stages as production is shifted. More than 200 new employees will also be needed to staff the new plant.
Great Lakes Cheese had looked at 100 possible building sites in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties in contemplation of the move.
After its preferred site in Allegany County fell through just over a year ago, a Freedom farmer who owned 200 acres along Route 98 in Franklinville and Farmersville called the company and said it was available and just what they were looking for.
Great Lakes Cheese was very interested. The new site was 16 miles from the Cuba plant, enabling its employees to keep their jobs and not have to drive a longer distance.
The Cattaraugus County Legislature worked with Corey Wiktor of the county’s Industrial Development Agency and provided $450,000 for site studies. Later, legislators added $8 million to run water and sewer lines to the site.
A new power line is also on the way to the site from a nearby Machias substation.